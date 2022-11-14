‘Black Panther’ actor Danai Gurira took home her spear to deal with a domestic problem: spiders

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), characters are often seen crossing paths every now and then; it is how the narrative progresses and tension and plot excitement builds.

But, it seems for Danai Gurira, the lines have blurred between real and reel. The actor had a close encounter that seemed oddly-similar to perhaps a Marvel plot, or something that could potentially happen to a character.

Funnily, the ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever‘ actor recently admitted in an interview that she brought home her Dora Milaje spear prop to deal with a domestic problem: getting rid of a black widow spider.

Gurira, who stars as the spear-wielding Okoye — a formidable military leader of Wakanda’s elite all-female unit ‘Dora Milaje’ — made the revelation during an appearance on ‘The Jonathan Ross Show‘, according to an Insider report.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Danai Gurira (@danaigurira)

“When I’m coming up and down some stairs outside my home and there’s always a spider web…. This last time I was there a couple of weeks ago, it was a black widow on the stairwell. I knew it was bad news because it had the red thing on the back. I was like, that’s not good. I need to not bump into it. But I also need to not bump into the web,” Gurira was quoted as saying, as per the publication.

“Now I use my spear to break the web as I advance,” the actor quipped.

Ahead of the film’s release — wherein events take place in the fictional country of Wakanda after the sudden death of King T’Challa (taking from the real-life demise of actor Chadwick Boseman who played him) — Gurira was seen in numerous promotional looks that comprised stunning evening gowns featuring sequins that made it look like the entire galaxy had been captured in the dress…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Danai Gurira (@danaigurira)

…to a black floor-sweeping gown with a plunging neckline, velvet choker, sheer details and a dramatic head accessory.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Danai Gurira (@danaigurira)

The actor also honoured her African roots in terms of headgear and makeup, such as in this look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Danai Gurira (@danaigurira)

According to the Insider report, while speaking on the show, Gurira also admitted that she “annoyed her fight trainers by asking them to train all the time”. “I’m an adrenaline junkie. I could not not be training all the time. I need to be in her, she’s a warrior. I couldn’t not have her the way she functioned in my body,” the actor was quoted as saying.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!