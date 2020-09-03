Black Lives Matter: Estée Lauder to review skin-lightening products

This, however, is not the first company to implement such a change. (Source: Estee Lauder/Wikepedia. Pixabay | Designed by Gargi Singh)

As we stand in the throes of social and cultural change brought about by awareness and protests, prestige company Estée Lauder is set to review both, the language and marketing for its skin-lightening creams range. According to a report in The Guardian, this decision comes after it was accused of being “culturally insensitive” by rival brands.

The same report states that though the company has not revealed which products will come under the scanner, it will examine the language used while marketing them, like “lightening and brightening on its products”. It will also take a call on whether some products need to have a wider range. Estée Lauder’s senior vice-president, Susan Akkad is believed to have confirmed the same to Bloomberg.

In light of the Black Lives Matter movement, employees of the company had written a letter William Lauder, executive chairman of Estée Lauder, with the need to engage in more race-related conversations. The Guardian states that after this, the company had promised to be more sensitive and proactive, including deciding to work with more racially-diverse businesses.

Estée Lauder, however, is not the first brand to implement such changes. Closer home, Hindustan Unilever had decided to rename ‘Fair & Lovely’ cream to ‘Glow & Lovely’ in July. In their skin cream for men, there will be rebranding as well, as the products will be named ‘Glow & Handsome’.

Garnier maker L’oreal had also said that they will replace “white” or “fair” with “glow” or “even” for some products gradually. Johnson & Johnson, on the other hand, said it will no longer sell skin-whitening creams.

