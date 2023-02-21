Black grape extract may help solve many of your skin woes, but it must be used with caution

Black grapes are not only healthy but are also gaining popularity as a skincare ingredient. Known for their velvety appearance and sweet flavour, they are loaded with a number of vitamins and minerals. According to Namita Pandharipande, cosmetologist, R&D personal care, Netsurf Communications said, black grapes have antioxidant properties, including proanthocyanidins and resveratrol, which give protection against UV radiation, while its vitamin C levels ensure the renewal of skin cells.

“Additionally, they also aid in the removal of age spots and wrinkles, and can even strengthen the skin’s elasticity and enhance blood circulation, resulting in healthy, radiant skin. Other benefits include fighting conditions such as eczema and skin cancer due to the anthocyanins present in the fruit,” Pandharipande told indianexpress.com.

However, one should exercise caution when using black grape extract due to the health risks associated with them. According to the National Centre for Complementary and Integrative Health, the black grape extract may be harmful for the following reasons:

*Black grape extract may increase the risk of bruising and bleeding in those with bleeding disorders, however, it is unclear whether it is a major risk.

*Those taking blood-thinning medications such as warfarin or aspirin are at increased risk for cardiovascular diseases. They are advised to not consume black grape seed extract.

Other than that, if you are allergic to black grapes or their extract, then it would be wise to avoid it. “However, if you plan to use black grape extract directly onto your skin, begin with a patch test. You can do the patch test on inconspicuous areas of your skin, like your wrist or ankle. Wait for 24 hours to ensure that your skin has no adverse reaction to the extract and can handle it,” advised Pandharipande, highlighting that if you are allergic to the extract, you might develop blisters on your skin, including more serious side effects like difficulty in breathing, rashes, itching, swelling on lips, tongu,e and throat. In such a scenario, it is advisable to contact your physician immediately.

Here are the various ways black grape can be incorporated in your skin care routine, as per the expert:

*As a bedtime serum: You can acquire black grape extract in its purest form and apply it as a serum on your face every night. Adding a drop of black grape extract to your preferred moisturising face and body treatment helps to lock in the skin’s hydration.

*As a hydrating mask: If you like, you can warm black grape extract by placing a small amount in your palms and rubbing it together. Apply a large amount as a hydrating mask on your skin.

*As a spa-like treatment mask: For a spa-like treatment, combine a few drops of juniper, frankincense, and lavender with one ounce of black grape extract to create a mask and leave it on for 10 minutes.

*Consume internally: Black grape extract is now available in liquid and capsule form. If you take black grape extract orally consistently for several weeks, it may improve the appearance of your skin. However, you should consult a physician about the proper dosage of the black grape extract capsule.

