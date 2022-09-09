scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 09, 2022

Story behind the black-and-white photo used to announce Queen Elizabeth II’s passing

The photograph was clicked more than 15 years ago during a milestone event in the queen's life. It was taken at Buckingham Palace in February 2006

Queen Elizabeth II, Queen Elizabeth II death, Queen Elizabeth II passing away, Queen Elizabeth II black and white photo, Queen Elizabeth II portrait, indian express newsIn the photo, the late monarch has a soft smile on her face as her piercing eyes look away from the camera. (Photo: Twitter/@RoyalFamily)

The UK, other Commonwealth nations, and the world is grieving Queen Elizabeth II’s passing away. Britain’s longest-reigning monarch died on September 8, 2022, at UK’s Balmoral Castle — a large estate house in Aberdeenshire, Scotland — a little over a year after the death of Prince Philip, her husband, and the news was officially announced on social media with a statement from her son Prince Charles, who now becomes the King, and a stunning black-and-white photograph.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

The text accompanying the photo read, “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

In the photo, the late monarch has a soft smile on her face as her piercing eyes look away from the camera. She wears her statement pearl jewellery — a necklace and a pair of earrings.

ALSO READ |Queen Elizabeth II passes away at 96: Looking back at her inimitable style through the years

According to People, the photograph was clicked more than 15 years ago during a milestone event in the queen’s life. It was clicked at Buckingham Palace in February 2006 for the queen’s 80th birthday by late photographer Jane Bown.

Bown was 81 at the time and the photo was also featured in her 2009 book ‘Exposures‘. A different version of the photo is available on the website of National Portrait Gallery, in which the queen appears to be more relaxed as she looks directly at the camera and grins.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily)

A description of the photograph by the Royal Collection Trust (RCT) states, “Queen Elizabeth II selected Jane Bown to take a photographic portrait at the start of her eightieth birthday year. Bown (a fellow octogenarian) worked as a professional photographer since the late 1940s.”

Per the People report, the photo was also a part of the Royal Collection Trust’s exhibit ‘The Queen: 60 Photographs for 60 Years‘ that celebrated her Diamond Jubilee in 2012. The Trust is said to have recognised Bown for her “unpretentious technique, working at speed, using only available light, and for working in black and white rather than colour”.

ALSO READ |Remembering Queen Elizabeth II: Pictures of Britain’s longest-reigning monarch with her family

Bown died in December 2014, at the age of 89. She was once quoted as telling The Independent, “I spent my whole life worrying about time and light. If I had time, it was something, but if I had light it was even better.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily)

The photographer was awarded an MBE (Member of the British Empire) in 1985 and a CBE (Commander) in 1995, along with an honourary fellowship at the Royal Photographic Society in 2000.

According to a Guardian report, when Bown was at Buckingham Palace to collect her CBE in 1995, the queen had called her an ‘artist’, to which she had replied, “I am not an artist. I’m just a hack.”

Advertisement

Queen Elizabeth died at the age of 96 on Thursday afternoon. She had not been keeping well for the past several months but managed to make an appearance for the platinum jubilee celebrations in June this year.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Queen Elizabeth II: An inscrutable Monarch, endlessly scrutinized onstage...Premium
Queen Elizabeth II: An inscrutable Monarch, endlessly scrutinized onstage...
In sharp slide in global oil prices, hope for easing of inflation in IndiaPremium
In sharp slide in global oil prices, hope for easing of inflation in India
With micro forests, how a district in Punjab expands its green coverPremium
With micro forests, how a district in Punjab expands its green cover
UPSC Key-September 8, 2022: Why you should read ‘Subhas Chandra Bose and ...Premium
UPSC Key-September 8, 2022: Why you should read ‘Subhas Chandra Bose and ...

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 09-09-2022 at 10:00:46 am
Next Story

Thank God trailer: Ajay Devgn plays Chitragupta, decides whether Sidharth Malhotra deserves heaven or hell. Watch

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

Brakes were hit 5 secs before crash, police cite Mercedes report
Cyrus Mistry death

Brakes were hit 5 secs before crash, police cite Mercedes report

In first review, Variety says Brahmastra a 'superhero spectacular'

In first review, Variety says Brahmastra a 'superhero spectacular'

No, Apple has not killed the iPhone mini yet and buyers now have more choice

No, Apple has not killed the iPhone mini yet and buyers now have more choice

With micro forests, how a district in Punjab expands its green cover

With micro forests, how a district in Punjab expands its green cover

Premium
Delhi Confidential: Under CJI UU Lalit, Supreme Court on overdrive

Delhi Confidential: Under CJI UU Lalit, Supreme Court on overdrive

'Abhi hain cricket baki': Virat to Bhuvneshwar during innings break
Asia Cup

'Abhi hain cricket baki': Virat to Bhuvneshwar during innings break

What does the Queen's death, Charles' ascension mean for The Crown?
Netflix's plan

What does the Queen's death, Charles' ascension mean for The Crown?

Goa’s famous beach shack Curlies to be demolished

Goa’s famous beach shack Curlies to be demolished

No respite, IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Bengaluru today
Follow Live Updates

No respite, IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Bengaluru today

India is running out of weapons to deter China due to Modi order

India is running out of weapons to deter China due to Modi order

Premium
Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Ganesh Chaturthi, Ganesh Chaturthi 2022, Ganesh visarjan, Lord Ganesh immersion ceremonies, Ganesh visarjan 2022, photos of Ganesh visarjan, Ganesh idol immersion photos, indian express news
Goodbye, Bappa! Devotees bid adieu to the lord as immersion ceremonies mark the end of Ganesh Chaturthi
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 09: Latest News
Advertisement