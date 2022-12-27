Bizarre beauty trends that left us baffled this year

As yet another year nears its end, it’s time to look back at the good, the bad, and everything in between. Like every other year, 2022 also saw a bunch of trends propping up on social media, especially when it comes to beauty. While many left us impressed with their sheer effectiveness, others were downright bizarre, to say the least. Let’s take a trip down this year’s memory lane and unravel some of these viral skincare and makeup trends that just didn’t sit well with us.

Menstrual blood facials

If the name isn’t enough to gross you out, allow us to explain what this TikTok trend entails. As per several videos, users smeared period blood all over their faces for its purported skin benefits. According to a user, period blood contains “all the stem cells and all the nutrients that a baby would have needed and of course, that your skin and body needs.” Several others claimed that this ‘DIY skin remedy’ aided in achieving clear and glowing skin.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta (@drgeetika)

Busting this myth, Dr Parag Telang, Consultant Cosmetic Plastic Surgeon, Mumbai, told indianexpress.com earlier that this technique is not beneficial and “may end up damaging the skin”.

Bleached eyebrow trend

Have you ever wondered how will you look without your eyebrows? Well, a number of celebrities turned their imagination into reality as they hopped on to the bleached eyebrow trend – both on and off the red carpet and runway. From Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner to Lizzo and Bella Hadid – we spotted several celebrities bleaching their eyebrows.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating)

Talking about the same, Ojas Rajani, celebrity makeup, hair and fashion stylist told indianexpress.com earlier, “Bleaching the eyebrows can help make bushy eyebrows look better if you don’t want to thread them. Bleach is basically the colour of your skin, and it blends into your skin and makes the brows look subtle. It’s important to do it correctly though. Bleached eyebrows on the runway and the red carpet can look gothic.”

Turkey teeth trend

This year, people went as far as experimenting with their teeth. Yes, you read that right! A bunch of people, including celebrities such as Katie Price, Kerry Katona, and Jack Fincham, travelled to Turkey to beautify their teeth. Simply put, Turkey teeth trend involved getting dental work done to achieve very white, incredibly square and attractive teeth.

For people opting for ‘Turkey teeth’, there are several options to choose from – shape, quality and shades. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) For people opting for ‘Turkey teeth’, there are several options to choose from – shape, quality and shades. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

“There have been speculations that this procedure may be severely painful,” Dr Suman Yadav, Head of Dental Department, Healing Tree Hospital Indrapuram, Ghaziabad said earlier, adding that this procedure can lead to nerve/tissue damage, severe pain, swelling, redness, difficulty in chewing, and irritation and inflammation in the area.

Crying girl makeup trend

Gone are the days when people would put on makeup to hide their swollen faces as 2022 saw the popularity of ‘Crying Girl’ makeup trend which involved making your face look like you just stopped crying. It started with beauty enthusiast Zoe Zoe Kim Kenealy’s TikTok tutorial demonstrating how to achieve that blushed, teary-eyed and puffy look with makeup products.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katie Jane 🫧 (@makeup.bykj)

“You know how we look good when we cry? It just comes with the territory. Anyways, if you’re not in the mood to cry, here’s how to get the look with make-up,” she said in the video.

