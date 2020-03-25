Birthday in quarantine? Here’s how you can make it special

More than sending them expensive gifts, it’s the thought that you are with them virtually is all that matters. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) More than sending them expensive gifts, it’s the thought that you are with them virtually is all that matters. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

The worst kind of health crisis in recent times has put a dent on all of life’s little celebrations. The simple joys of life, like celebrating a loved one’s birthday, for instance, will have to take a backseat. But, while we are socially-distancing ourselves, we can all stay connected virtually. If you have a friend or a family member’s birthday coming up, and are not able to be with them physically, here’s how you can still make it extra special for them, given the circumstances. Read on.

Bake a cake for them

By baking a cake for them, you show them that you remember and that you care. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) By baking a cake for them, you show them that you remember and that you care. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Do some baking on their behalf and share the pictures with them. If they are alone somewhere, in some other country, try to match up to their time-zone, so they do not feel lonely. Decorate the cake with candles and make a wish on their behalf. You can do all of this on a video call, so they feel closer to you.

A video conference

So, they would otherwise have invited you all to a big bash, but since all that is not possible, friends and family can get together on a conference call and wish them a very happy birthday. A video conference is the best way to instantly brighten someone’s mood. Besides, no one wants to be alone and feel low on their own birthday. Crack some jokes, share some memories, find some humour and have a lot of fun.

Dress up, look your best, and get connected virtually with all your friends and family members. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Dress up, look your best, and get connected virtually with all your friends and family members. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Dress up



And tell them to dress up, too. In fact, you can get ready and look your best right before the call. Yes, it will take some effort, but it will all be worth it. Around the world, most of us are in quarantine, but that should not stop us from raiding our wardrobes and picking out the perfect dress. Everyone has a special dress that they want to wear on their special day. Insist that they wear it.

ALSO READ | Feeling under the weather? These simple tips will cheer you up

Cook something special

If it’s a close friend or a parent’s birthday, cook up something simple but delicious in their honour. If possible, everyone can cook the same thing and have a virtual feast. Seems interesting, right?

Just because we are not able to go out and do things that we would usually have, does not mean the day has to be any less special. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Just because we are not able to go out and do things that we would usually have, does not mean the day has to be any less special. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Watch your favourite show/movie

Since you cannot actually step out, all of you can stay in and watch a show or a film that the birthday girl/boy decides. It is a great way to make them feel special and to tell them that the day solely belongs to them.

Remember, the idea is to celebrate them. Just because we are not able to go out and do things that we would usually have, does not mean the day has to be any less special. Remind each other that we all will tide through this crisis safely.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd