Saturday, Sep 10, 2022

Bipasha Basu looks resplendent in pictures from her ‘shaadh’, a traditional Bengali baby shower

The Bengali 'shaadh' is for the expectant mother to enjoy her favourite foods. There is usually an elaborate platter comprising Bengali delicacies -- both vegetarian and non-vegetarian

Bipasha Basu, Bipasha Basu baby shower, Bipasha Basu pregnancy, Bipasha Basu shaadh ceremony, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover, Bipasha Basu news, indian express newsBipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are expecting their first child. (Photo: Instagram/@bipashabasu)

Bipasha Basu looked every bit the quintessential Bengali beauty that she is in her ‘shaadh‘ ceremony. The actor announced her first pregnancy to the world some weeks ago, by posting a stunning picture from her maternity photo shoot with husband Karan Singh Grover.

The caption read, “We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two. Too much love for only two, seemed a little unfair for us to see… so soon, we who once were two will now become three.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bipasha Basu (@bipashabasu)

In the photo, while Karan cradled and kissed her baby bump, Bipasha smiled. She wore an oversized white t-shirt and matched her look with her husband’s.

More recently, however, she had her shaadh ceremony — which is a traditional Bengali luncheon, generally organised by the mother of the pregnant woman — for which she wore a more traditional look, complete with a magenta-coloured Banarasi sari with a matching blouse, gold ornaments, etc.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bipasha Basu (@bipashabasu)

Shaadh is similar to a baby shower that happens in the West or godh-bharai that happens in certain north-Indian states, in which friends and family come together for an intimate party for the mother-to-be, during which she is loved, gifted, blessed and pampered. It happens closer to the delivery date, usually in the third trimester.

The Bengali shaadh is for the expectant mother to enjoy her favourite foods and cravings. There is usually an elaborate platter comprising Bengali delicacies — both vegetarian and non-vegetarian.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bipasha Basu (@bipashabasu)

To begin with, there is an assortment of fritters, some rice, dal, a fish preparation, chicken or mutton dish (sometimes both, sometimes neither — depending on the palate of the pregnant woman). To sum it up, there is ‘payesh‘, which is a dessert made with rice, jaggery and milk, and is equivalent to ‘kheer‘.

Aamaar Shaadh,” the actor captioned a video, in which she was seen enjoying the aforementioned shaadh plate. She looked resplendent in her traditional getup, which also featured matching pink bangles, the red-and-white bangles typically worn by married Bengali women and a matching bindi.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bipasha Basu (@bipashabasu)

In other pictures, she posed with her own mother, writing: “Wish to be a Ma like you. Love you Ma.”

The actor also posed with the father-to-be, who looked visibly excited. He wore a white bandh-gala kurta and matching pajamas, and wrote in the caption of a series of pictures, “Aamaar mishti babies (my sweet babies),” referring to Bipasha and their unborn baby.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bipasha Basu (@bipashabasu)

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by karan singh grover (@iamksgofficial)

A few days ago, he had shared his thoughts on fatherhood in a heartfelt post, writing, “It’s a combination of numerous feelings. All new but somehow familiar… not familiar like I’ve done this before, but more like I’ve felt this in my most precious, most beautiful dream, like almost embedded into my DNA.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by karan singh grover (@iamksgofficial)

“When we got to know that we were pregnant and were going to be blessed with a little one, a tiny little version of us, a small little monkey baby, what I was afraid of happened. Every cell of my being exploded with love and joy. I hadn’t really ever imagined that the feeling would be so intense, I couldn’t fully understand it and definitely wasn’t something I could control. It’s been the exact same feeling every minute of every day since then,” the ‘Alone‘ actor wrote.

