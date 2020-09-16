Bipasha Basu swears by this onion hack to prevent hair fall; check it out

Bipasha Basu uses onion juice to prevent hair fall. (Source:

Looks like Bipasha Basu swears by homemade remedies and hacks when it comes to taking care of her skin and hair. The Dangerous actor recently showed us how she uses onion for maintaining healthy hair.

Bipasha took to Instagram to post videos of her applying onion juice on her scalp. Explaining the process, she wrote, “I make a pulp of 2 red onions… then strain the juice out… apply on scalp… gentle massage for few minutes and leave it for an hour and wash and condition. Once a week I have started doing this.”

Instead of applying plain onion juice, you can also mix it with virgin coconut oil or lavender oil or lemon juice, she added.

Bipasha shared that she uses onion juice to prevent hair fall and increase growth. Indeed, this natural ingredient is known to benefit the hair.

Read| Use your conditioner for these other interesting hacks, besides hair care

Benefits of onion juice for hair

Onions are rich in dietary sulfur found in amino acids, which are components of protein. Within proteins, keratin is especially known to be sulfur-rich and is needed for strong hair. Sulfur is known to help promote collagen production, according to Healthline. Research has also shown that applying onion juice to hair and scalp increases blood supply to hair follicles, and therefore, improves hair growth. However, while it can protect or stimulate the growth of current hair, it cannot reverse hair loss-related illness.

Would you like to try Bipasha’s hair hack?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.