Bipasha Basu applies special homemade face pack for healthy skin; check it out

Bipasha Basu is keeping her skin healthy with this homemade face pack. (Source: bipashabasu/Instagram, image designed by Gargi Singh) Bipasha Basu is keeping her skin healthy with this homemade face pack. (Source: bipashabasu/Instagram, image designed by Gargi Singh)

As men and women invest in self-care options at home, to skip that much-desired visit to a salon amid the coronavirus pandemic, Bipasha Basu shared one such homemade hack for the skin — a simple yet effective face pack that helps rejuvenate the skin.

The Raaz actor took to Instagram to post her picture with the homemade pack applied on her face. The pack, she revealed, was made of organic besan, hibiscus powder and aloe vera.

Benefits of besan, hibiscus powder and aloe vera for skin

Besan or gram flour has traditionally been used in skincare regime. According to a 2017 study published in The Open Dermatology Journal, besan acts as a tonic for the skin, helping to clean and exfoliate it. It further decreases skin tan and reduces oiliness.

Besides, hibiscus has its own benefits for the skin. The flower extract contains vitamin C and anthocyanin, a class of compounds with antioxidant effects. Both these ingredients are therefore good the skin, research has shown. The antioxidant properties help treat hyperpigmentation and prevent aging. The organic acid in hibiscus works as a scrub and exfoliates the skin, mentions dermatocare.com.

As for aloe vera, its gel cures acne and pimples. It also reduces inflammation, keeping the skin cool while removing zits and redness. As per a 2019 study in the Iranian Journal of Medical Sciences, aloe vera gel increases flexibility and reduces fragility of the skin. It contains mucopolysaccharides along with amino acids and zinc, which lead to skin integrity, moisture retention, erythema reduction, and helps to prevent skin ulcers.”

Try this easy face pack at home and see the benefits.

