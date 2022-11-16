What is biotin and why should you include it in your hair care routine, daily diet?

You must be aware that in recent years, biotin has become quite a rage in the skin and hair care market. But, what is it? According to Shikha Dwivedi, MSc clinical nutrition and dietetics, in-house nutritionist at OZiva, biotin or vitamin B7 is an important nutrient that occurs organically in the food we eat.

Dwivedi states that rich sources of biotin include cereals (wheat and oats), vegetables (like spinach and mushrooms), and rice. She adds that biotin plays an integral role in maintaining hair health and is a must in any balanced diet.

“Essentially, a water-soluble vitamin B biotin helps in enhancing the shine as well as strengthening and protecting the hair. It is recommended for daily usage for people with dull and/or damaged hair,” says the expert.

If you are wondering about the many benefits of including biotin in your daily hair care routine for your hair and scalp health, the expert lists the following points; read on.

1. Helps in strengthening and thickening the hair. Biotin is well known for its beneficial effects on hair health including growing stronger thicker strands.

2. As biotin strengthens hair, it is less likely to break off at the ends, thereby, promoting and protecting hair length, and also protecting hair damage.

3. There is sufficient research to point out that a rise in biotin intake can enhance overall hair quality, including thickness and shine.

4. Helps in promoting healthy hair and scalp. Biotin boosts the infrastructure of keratin, a basic protein that constitutes hair, skin, and nails. It proves valuable in furthering hair health including volume and scalp coverage.

5. Biotin may also help prevent hair loss. It is known to fight inflammation, one of the major causes of hair loss. Biotin can be utilised as a defensive measure to combat hair loss.

6. Biotin has the potential to render hair strands stronger and shinier. This is the reason why people suffering from dull, damaged locks benefit the most by using biotin for their hair. It is essential to ensure that you are taking adequate biotin in your diet, as it can help in preventing your hair from thinning. Biotin can also prove instrumental in maintaining the health of your nervous system — essential for healthy hair growth.

How can it be used?

Dwivedi says biotin can be used both topically — usually as an ingredient in shampoo — or ingested orally in the form of a supplement.

“If you are consuming supplements, make sure to opt for clean and plant-based biotin, as they are better absorbed by the body and absolutely safe for long-term consumption. You can also include biotin-dense foods such as seeds, nuts, and some vegetables like spinach, broccoli, and sweet potatoes in your diet for vitamin B7.”

She adds that a number of clean beauty brands are offering biotin products like shampoos made with plant-based Sebania Agati extract, which is a powerful source of natural biotin that supports stronger hair with improved texture.

