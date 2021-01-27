Billie Eilish reveals she wasn’t ‘in great mental place’ while recording Grammy-winning debut album

Billie Eilish had won the Grammy for Album of the Year for her debut. (Source: billieeilish/Instagram)

International singing sensation Billie Eilish, who released her debut album When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? in 2019, has opened up on how she faced mental health issues during the time.

In her latest interview with Vanity Fair, the Bad Guy singer expressed how “parts of it were great” but she was not “in a great mental place”; she also evaluated her emotions and decided to begin talking to a therapist.

The singer was 16 when she recorded the album. And now, she is “more settled,” reports the outlet.

Talking about her music, the 19-year-old said it “feels exactly how I want it to. There isn’t one song, or one part of one song, that I wish was this or that I wish it was that.”

Besides RJ Cutler, the director of the documentary Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry, filmed between 2018 and early 2020, said in the interview, “Billie is a member of the unique moment in history… It’s such a fascinating time of life, where you were both child and adult; one foot in childhood, one foot in adulthood. And especially for somebody who’s going through what Billie was going through and who was such a remarkable talent.”

On the Therefore I Am singer’s huge fan following, father Patrick O’Connell further said, “She’s (Billie) direct and unaffected. It’s disarming and visible to anyone who sees it, but I think it’s so appealing and magnetic to her fans.”

