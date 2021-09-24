‘It’s very dehumanising’: Billie Eilish opens up on facing scrutiny online

Billie Eilish, who has featured on the cover of Elle magazine’s latest edition, opened up about facing criticism regarding her clothes and dating life.

“Or my sexuality!” the pop star said while speaking to Elle. “Like, oh yeah, that’s everyone else’s business, right? No. Where’s that energy with men?” She said it “hurts my soul” to see people saying mean things about her.

Her experiments with fashion — wearing form-fitting clothes to hair colour — did not go down well with netizens. She particularly received flak for wearing a corset on Vogue cover. “…it’s very dehumanising,” the Ocean Eyes singer shared.

Speaking about Eilish’s struggles with body shaming, singing sensation Madonna told Elle the problem is, “we still live in a very sexist world where women are put into categories”.

“…Billie started off in a non-sexualised category, not pandering to the masses and not using her sexuality in any way, which is her choice and God bless her for that — after all, she’s been a teenager all this time. Women should be able to portray themselves in any way they want. If Billie were a man, no one would be writing about this. A man can show up dressed in a suit and tie for the first three years of his career, and then the next month he could be dressed like Prince or Mick Jagger, shirt off, wearing eyeliner, and no one would say a word,” she continued

Billie further revealed that she dyed her hair blonde because she wanted “anonymity”. “I couldn’t go anywhere with that hair because it was so obviously me. I wanted anonymity…the other day, I posted a video from when I had green hair, and I saw people go, ‘I miss this Billie, the green-haired Billie. I’m still the same person. I’m not just different Barbies with different heads.”

The 19-year-old said she is still evolving. “You’re not even supposed to really know who you are until you’re at least my age or older.”

