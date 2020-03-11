Follow Us:
Wednesday, March 11, 2020
‘Would you like me to be smaller? Weaker? Softer? Taller?’ Billie Eilish takes on body shaming

Billie Eilish was seen donning a green sequinned shirt which she took off as a powerful monologue played on stage. Click here to watch the video.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: March 11, 2020 1:30:39 pm
Billie Eilish, Billie Eilish body shaming, Billie Eilish concert, Billie Eilish bodyshaming, Billie Eilish stads against body shaming, indian express, indian express news Videos of the moment are being shared on social media, with people hailing her gesture and stand.  (Source: AP)

Popstar and Grammy award winner, Billie Eilish started her world tour in Miami with a powerful statement. The 18-year-old who is known to wear baggy clothes, spoke up against body shaming. She did that by undressing in public view. She was seen donning a green sequinned shirt, which she took off as a powerful monologue played on stage. “Do my shoulders provoke you? Does my chest? Am I my stomach? My hips? The body I was born with, is it not what you wanted?” she asked, rhetorically.

 

Read the full text

Do you really know me?
You have opinions about my opinions, about my music, about my clothes, about my body.
Some people hate what I wear, some people praise it. Some people use it to shame others, some people use it to shame me.
But I feel you watching… always. And nothing I do goes unseen.
So while I feel your stares, your disapproval or your sighs of relief, if I lived by them, I’d never be able to move.
Would you like me to be smaller? Weaker? Softer? Taller?
Would you like me to be quiet?
Do my shoulders provoke you? Does my chest? Am I my stomach? My hips?
The body I was born with, is it not what you wanted?
If what I wear is comfortable, I am not a woman. If I shed the layers, I am a slut.
Though you’ve never seen my body, you still judge it and judge me for it. Why?
You make assumptions about people based on their size. We decide who they are. We decide what they’re worth.
If I wear more, if I wear less, who decides what that makes me? What that means?
Is my value-based only on your perception?
Or is your opinion of me not my responsibility?

Videos of the moment are being shared on social media, with people hailing her gesture and stand.

