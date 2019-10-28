Bill Gates turns 64: Lesser-known facts about the world’s richest man

Many know American business magnate Bill Gates, the Microsoft co-founder, as the world’s most successful entrepreneur and a philanthropist, but there are many facets of the 64-year-old Seattle-born that people may not know about. A college dropout from Harvard University, Gates went on to pioneer the microcomputer revolution with his company. On his 64th birthday today, here are some of the lesser-known facts about one of the world’s best-known entrepreneurs, who is currently worth $105.7 billion.

Advertising

*During his teens, Gates read the entire ‘World Book Encyclopedia’ series.

*Gates scored a near-perfect 1590 out of 1600 on his SATs or Statutory Assessment Tests carried out by schools.

*At Microsoft, Gates used to memorise employees’ license plates to keep tabs on their punch-ins and punch-outs. He was quoted as saying, “eventually, I had to loosen up, as the company got a reasonable size.

*In a 2006 interview, the billionaire revealed that he is colour-blind.

Advertising

*Gates wrote his first computer program as a teenager at Lakeside School. His program, written in the BASIC programming language, was a computer game that allowed the user to play tic-tac-toe against the computer.

ALSO READ | Need a summer reading list? Bill Gates has some suggestions

*A regret Gates still has is that despite mastering a number of programming languages, he only speaks one human language — English.

*In 2004, Gates had predicted that spam email would be eliminated within two years, yet many of our email inboxes are still bombarded by the unwanted messages.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bill Gates (@thisisbillgates) on Jan 8, 2019 at 11:45am PST

*After the Lakeside School asked him to write a program to schedule students’ class timetables, Gates modified the code to place himself in classes with a high number of “interesting girls”.

*As an influential man, Gates leads an extremely well-ordered life. His days are planned on a minute-by-minute schedule, similar to how US Presidents have it.