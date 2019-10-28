Bill Gates turns 64: Lesser-known facts about the world’s richest man

Many know American business magnate Bill Gates, the Microsoft co-founder, as the world’s most successful entrepreneur and a philanthropist, but there are many facets of the 64-year-old Seattle-born that people may not know about. A college dropout from Harvard University, Gates went on to pioneer the microcomputer revolution with his company. On his 64th birthday today, here are some of the lesser-known facts about one of the world’s best-known entrepreneurs, who is currently worth $105.7 billion.
*During his teens, Gates read the entire ‘World Book Encyclopedia’ series.
*Gates scored a near-perfect 1590 out of 1600 on his SATs or Statutory Assessment Tests carried out by schools.
*At Microsoft, Gates used to memorise employees’ license plates to keep tabs on their punch-ins and punch-outs. He was quoted as saying, “eventually, I had to loosen up, as the company got a reasonable size.
@melindafrenchgates’s new book is out today. Melinda writes that one of the most important things she has learned in her work is that you must “let your heart break; it’s the price of being present to someone who is suffering.” Your heart will break more than once when you read this book. But more often, you will be enlightened and inspired. I know I certainly was! #MomentofLift
*In a 2006 interview, the billionaire revealed that he is colour-blind.
*Gates wrote his first computer program as a teenager at Lakeside School. His program, written in the BASIC programming language, was a computer game that allowed the user to play tic-tac-toe against the computer.
*A regret Gates still has is that despite mastering a number of programming languages, he only speaks one human language — English.
*In 2004, Gates had predicted that spam email would be eliminated within two years, yet many of our email inboxes are still bombarded by the unwanted messages.
*After the Lakeside School asked him to write a program to schedule students’ class timetables, Gates modified the code to place himself in classes with a high number of “interesting girls”.
*As an influential man, Gates leads an extremely well-ordered life. His days are planned on a minute-by-minute schedule, similar to how US Presidents have it.