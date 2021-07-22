scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 22, 2021
Must Read

When Bill Clinton declined the Queen’s tea invitation to try Indian food during 1997 UK visit

As per a Downing Street briefing note released by the National Archives, Bill Clinton wanted to enjoy his visit as a "tourist"

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 22, 2021 4:00:23 pm
bill clintonFormer US President Bill Clinton in Lucknow in 2014. (Express archive)

In May 1997, Bill Clinton had paid his first official visit to the UK. At that time, prime minister Tony Blair’s office wanted to make sure the then US President made all the important visits crucial to “establishing a good working relationship”.

During the visit, Buckingham Palace contacted No 10 to say “the Queen would be very pleased” to invite the Clintons for tea at 5 pm on their one-day detour from summits in Paris and The Hague, according to The Guardian, based on formerly classified documents.

The Clintons, however, said they “wish to decline politely” even though they were “very grateful”, recorded Blair’s private secretary Philip Barton.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

As per a Downing Street briefing note released by the National Archives, Clinton wanted to go shopping just as a “tourist”; he also “expressed an interest in trying Indian food”.

Also Read |The interesting story behind how Hillary Clinton landed her first Vogue cover in 1998

While the Clintons wanted a “fun” and “photogenic” outside event, the tour prepared by the foreign office included a lunchtime jamming session “for the president (saxophone) and the prime minister (guitar) to play together briefly…” The other suggestion was “look in a pub (the Americans like them)”.

The Clintons, however, finally had dinner with the Blairs at the French Restaurant Le Pont de la Tour near Tower Bridge, whose £298.86 invoice shows the couples ate grilled sole, halibut, wild salmon and rabbit.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

prince george
Prince George turns eight: A throwback to the young royal’s best moments

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jul 22: Latest News

Advertisement