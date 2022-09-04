Ayushmann Khurrana shares a mantra to feel ‘alive’: ‘Bikharne do apne baalon ko…’

From his thoughtful words to groundbreaking movies, Ayushmann Khurrana has often tickled the mind and has time and again reinstated the basics of life that people tend to forget as time goes by.

From his films such as Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, etc., to his viral video Mard Ko Bhi Dard Hota Hai, the actor has always aimed for bringing about a change by sending out a vital message to the society.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

This time, winning hearts yet again, was his recent Instagram post wherein he reminds the audience to never let go of their youthful self in order to feel “alive.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk)

Posting a click where he’s “twinning with the sky,” he writes a small but impactful note saying, “You are alive till the time you feel like a teenager.”

Urging people to always keep the inner child alive no matter how old you grow, he goes on to say, “What if I’m in my teens and thirties at the same time?”

Khurrana finally concludes by attaching meaning to his messy hair, as seen in the picture, stating, “Bikharne do apne baalon ko zindagi ki tarah. Sab kuch set rahega toh mazaa kya hai?” and urging the audience to embrace their messy life, one step at a time.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!