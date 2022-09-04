scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 04, 2022

Ayushmann Khurrana shares a mantra to feel ‘alive’: ‘Bikharne do apne baalon ko…’

The 'Badhaai Ho' actor urged his fans to embrace their inner child and messy life: "Sab kuch set rahega toh mazaa kya hai?"

Ayushmann KhurranaAyushmann Khurrana has time and again tried to bring change into society through his thoughtful words and meaningful films. (Ayushmann Khurrana/Instagram)

From his thoughtful words to groundbreaking movies, Ayushmann Khurrana has often tickled the mind and has time and again reinstated the basics of life that people tend to forget as time goes by.

From his films such as Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, etc., to his viral video Mard Ko Bhi Dard Hota Hai, the actor has always aimed for bringing about a change by sending out a vital message to the society.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

This time, winning hearts yet again, was his recent Instagram post wherein he reminds the audience to never let go of their youthful self in order to feel “alive.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk)

Posting a click where he’s “twinning with the sky,” he writes a small but impactful note saying, “You are alive till the time you feel like a teenager.”

Urging people to always keep the inner child alive no matter how old you grow, he goes on to say, “What if I’m in my teens and thirties at the same time?”

Khurrana finally concludes by attaching meaning to his messy hair, as seen in the picture, stating, “Bikharne do apne baalon ko zindagi ki tarah. Sab kuch set rahega toh mazaa kya hai?” and urging the audience to embrace their messy life, one step at a time.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
NDTV’s single-largest FPI shareholder is fund dominated by Adani stocksPremium
NDTV’s single-largest FPI shareholder is fund dominated by Adani stocks
Politics over economics: In freebie row, call on free foodgrain awaitedPremium
Politics over economics: In freebie row, call on free foodgrain awaited
Six deaths most foul: Tracing the saga of murders, suicides in Jammu that...Premium
Six deaths most foul: Tracing the saga of murders, suicides in Jammu that...
Mutt, muscle and money: Amid legal battles and rumours, steely silence at...Premium
Mutt, muscle and money: Amid legal battles and rumours, steely silence at...

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 04-09-2022 at 01:20:32 pm
Next Story

Under a thousand: A terrific Type-C Hub for those on a budget

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Jharkhand tribal minor girl raped and murdered: Police

Jharkhand tribal minor girl raped and murdered: Police

NDTV’s single-largest FPI shareholder is fund dominated by Adani stocks

NDTV’s single-largest FPI shareholder is fund dominated by Adani stocks

Premium
6 deaths in one week: How saga of murders, suicides originated 25 years ago

6 deaths in one week: How saga of murders, suicides originated 25 years ago

Premium
Days before serial killings, accused left home to 'live where movies are made'

Days before serial killings, accused left home to 'live where movies are made'

Why India, Pakistan will keep an eye on the over rate today
Asia Cup Super 4

Why India, Pakistan will keep an eye on the over rate today

Deepak Dobriyal on Hindi Medium's climax and working with Irrfan Khan
Scene Stealer

Deepak Dobriyal on Hindi Medium's climax and working with Irrfan Khan

This Onam, a very different, Dravidian-looking Mahabali on Kerala campuses

This Onam, a very different, Dravidian-looking Mahabali on Kerala campuses

Sitharaman pulls up DM over 'missing' photos of PM, TRS hits back with price-rise jibe

Sitharaman pulls up DM over 'missing' photos of PM, TRS hits back with price-rise jibe

A united Opposition can drive BJP out of power: Nitish

A united Opposition can drive BJP out of power: Nitish

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

tomatina, tomato fight
Spaniards paint the town red at Tomatina 2022
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 04: Latest News
Advertisement