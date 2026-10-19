Bigg Boss 20 contestant Scout’s dream home has a ‘khufiya washroom’, gaming floor, luxurious Jacuzzi

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Tanmay Singh, popularly known as Scout, has been creating buzz after entering Salman Khan’s reality show, Bigg Boss 20. The gaming creator, who has more than five million followers on Instagram, is also grabbing attention for the expansive ‘dream’ house he built for his family.
Now, an old YouTube video in which the creator shared glimpses of his family home is doing the rounds online. From a private elevator to a dedicated gaming floor, Scout’s house celebrates luxury with modern decor and a muted colour palette.
Open-plan kitchen, L-shaped seating
The tour begins at the grand entrance, leading to the parking area where Scout parks his yellow Mustang. The main door opens with a security passcode. The door opens into a white marble-tiled hallway with a large living space, featuring a camouflaged washroom door that Scout jokingly calls a “khufiya washroom.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
The dining space follows an open-plan design and connects seamlessly with the kitchen. A long white marble dining table is paired with curved grey velvet chairs, while a floral arrangement sits at the centre. The adjoining kitchen features glossy charcoal-grey cabinetry, glass display units with warm internal lighting and a striking crystal-fringe linear chandelier.
The kitchen itself combines white quartz or marble countertops with a grey herringbone backsplash and a built-in stainless-steel sink. From here, the space opens into the dining and living areas, with sheer white curtains and a geometric partition adding to the airy aesthetic.
The ground floor boasts two bedrooms. The master bedroom continues the home’s neutral, luxurious palette. A king-size bed sits against an oversized beige tufted headboard, backed by a wall featuring alternating wooden slats and white panels. Floor-to-ceiling pleated curtains frame the windows, while a plush white lounge chair and understated pendant lighting complete the room.
Jacuzzi in guest bedroom
The second floor features two guest rooms, one of which boasts a lavish bathroom suite with a large sunken white Jacuzzi surrounded by warm teak decking. Full-height marble walls with subtle brown veining, dual-layer blinds and a dark metal towel rack complete the spa-like space.
One of the most striking spaces on this floor is the walk-in closet and dressing room. Floor-to-ceiling glass-front wardrobes are framed in warm wood and fitted with continuous LED lighting. A curved pink-and-beige plush island sofa occupies the centre, while the vanity area at the back features a lattice-patterned mirror backsplash and illuminated display shelves.
Gaming floor
The room features a cream-coloured tufted Chesterfield-style L-shaped sectional and a matching tufted ottoman with a dark glass top. The media wall combines dark textured stone with vertical wooden slats and a low white-and-wood console. A beige rug with reddish-brown wave patterns adds warmth to the space, while a white jali divider brings in a traditional design element.
For entertainment, the home has a dedicated floor. The spacious lounge features a modular sage-green sectional, matching daybed, dark stone coffee table and striped pouffes. The area leads into a home-theatre zone with a large projection screen, mustard-yellow leather seating and a bar counter featuring textured wave-patterned panelling.
True to Scout’s gaming and content-creation background, the home also has a dedicated studio. The room has dark matte walls illuminated by angular white LED strips, creating a futuristic atmosphere. An L-shaped workstation houses ultra-wide curved monitors, an RGB-lit gaming PC, a professional microphone and softbox lights. Anime figurines add a personal touch to the otherwise high-tech setup.
Sharing the video on YouTube, Scout wrote, “Built this dream house for my family.”
Divya Goel, Co-founder, Curiousity Shop, explained the importance of lighting in transforming the look and feel of a home. The expert stressed that lighting can completely transform a space.
“It highlights the pieces you love and sets the mood of a room. One common mistake is treating it as an afterthought and expecting one overhead light to do everything. Layering ambient, task and accent lighting allows you to create different moods while keeping the space functional,” Divya said.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.