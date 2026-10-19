Bigg Boss 20 contestant Scout’s dream home has a ‘khufiya washroom’, gaming floor, luxurious Jacuzzi

Tanmay Singh, popularly known as Scout, has been creating buzz after entering Salman Khan’s reality show, Bigg Boss 20. The gaming creator, who has more than five million followers on Instagram, is also grabbing attention for the expansive ‘dream’ house he built for his family.

Now, an old YouTube video in which the creator shared glimpses of his family home is doing the rounds online. From a private elevator to a dedicated gaming floor, Scout’s house celebrates luxury with modern decor and a muted colour palette.

Open-plan kitchen, L-shaped seating

The tour begins at the grand entrance, leading to the parking area where Scout parks his yellow Mustang. The main door opens with a security passcode. The door opens into a white marble-tiled hallway with a large living space, featuring a camouflaged washroom door that Scout jokingly calls a “khufiya washroom.”