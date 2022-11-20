scorecardresearch
Sunday, Nov 20, 2022

Joe Biden’s granddaughter Naomi marries Peter Neal at the White House; here are all the deets

Naomi's is the first wedding in the White House since 2013, when Obama’s chief photographer Pete Souza got married in the Rose Garden

Naomi and Peter announced their engagement in September 2013. (Photo: The White House)

Naomi Biden, the granddaughter of US president Joe Biden, tied the knot with Peter Neal on Saturday. It marked the 19th wedding in the history of the White House and the first one to have ever happened in the South Hall.

“It has been a joy to watch Naomi grow, discover who she is, and carve out such an incredible life for herself,” the president and the first lady said in a White House statement. “Now, we are filled with pride to see her choose Peter as her husband and we’re honoured to welcome him to our family. We wish them days full of laughter and a love that grows deeper with every passing year.”

The wedding was a private ceremony attended by approximately 250 guests that included family and friends. The venue was decorated with the choicest flowers to hold the first wedding since 2013, when Barack Obama’s chief photographer Pete Souza got married in the Rose Garden. White roses garlands and other blooms were hung from the Truman Balcony, and woven along the staircases down to the South Lawn; the south side of the hall was decorated with white wreaths and garlands.

 

The bride looked radiant in a white custom Ralph Lauren gown as she was walked down the aisle with both her parents — Hunter Biden and Kathleen Buhle. The gown made of Chantilly lace comes with a long-sleeved, high neck, a veil, and a long train. The groom opted for a three-piece navy blue suit with a matching tie and pinned a brooch on his lapel.

Naomi’s is also the first White House wedding for a president’s granddaughter. The House, however, saw the wedding of nieces, a grandniece, a son, and first ladies’ siblings, per CBS News. President Grover Cleveland tied the knot at the White House, too, while in office. In the 200-plus history of the White House, 18 weddings have taken place.

Naomi and Peter were set up by a mutual friend and announced their engagement in September 2013, CBS News quoted the White House. The couple has been living together in the White House.

