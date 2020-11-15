Bhumi Pednekar shows how to get the perfect brown eye makeup look; watch video here

Would you like to try this look? (Photo: Bhumi Pednekar/ Instagram)

Bhumi Pednekar’s Instagram is proof that she loves makeup, even more, she loves recording them. The actor once again took to social media showing off her impeccable makeup skills and posted a very easy and a doable makeup look. We love the simple brown eye look and had to decode the steps for you.

Read on to know how you can achieve this look which is perfect for the festive season, work calls and outings!

Steps to achieve this look

*The actor begins by dunking into a dollop of moisturiser. Spreading it evenly all across her face, she begins massaging it slowly. This is an important step because if you don’t moisturise your skin, your makeup can accentuate your fine lines and no one wants that!

*Next, the actor brushes her eyebrows and fills in her sparse areas or gaps using an eyebrow pencil. Then, using a stick foundation, the actor applies it and blends it to give an airbrush finish using a beauty blender.

*Then she applies concealer as a base for her eyeshadow. This step not only enhances the colours but acts as a long-lasting base for the eyeshadow to stick on. Using a taupe brown colour, the actor takes a crease brush and blends it all over her eyelids.

*The actor next takes a slightly darker shade of brown and packs it on the outer ends of her crease to give it some depth. Then using a dark brown coloured eye pencil, she marks out a wing.

*Using a slant flat brush, the actor smudges the wing to give it a smokey eyeliner effect. Next, to the base, the actor adds bronzer and a hint of highlighter.

*Setting her eyebrows with an eyebrow gel, the actor adds concealer under her eyes to brighten and hide any blemishes. The look is finally pulled together with a blush. Add a nude lip shade and call it a day!

