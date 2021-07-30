scorecardresearch
Friday, July 30, 2021
Bhumi Pednekar swears by these five ‘sustainable lifestyle choices’; watch

Bhumi Pednekar shared she never uses disposable plates

New Delhi
July 30, 2021 7:00:21 pm
Bhumi Pednekar shared she avoids using single-use plastic.

Bhumi Pednekar keeps encouraging her social media audience to go eco-friendly and do their bit to protect the environment. Being an advocate of sustainable living, Bhumi recently gave us a glimpse of some of the sustainable things she uses on a daily basis.

“A peep into my sustainable lifestyle choices,” the Durgamati actor wrote on Instagram, alongside a video of some of the eco-friendly products and habits she swears by:

*Carrying own bottle of water to avoid single-use plastic pet bottles. Here are some other eco-friendly ways to do away with plastic. 

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

*Carrying morning coffee in a refillable sipper. “I like it cold and strong. Cause it’s hot,” Bhumi wrote.

*”I also carry my own set of cutlery, spoon, fork and chopsticks,” she added.

Also Read |Thinking of going plastic-free? Here are some places you can seek inspiration from

Bhumi shared she never uses disposable plates. “I never use paper plates or plastic plates. I eat on a simple plate with divisions. Also saves water because lesser utensils to wash,” she wrote.

*Bhumi showed she uses steel straw instead of plastic straw. “Ditch plastic straws,” she added.

How about adopting these changes in your lifestyle too?

