Bhumi Pednekar swears by these five ‘sustainable lifestyle choices’; watch

Bhumi Pednekar keeps encouraging her social media audience to go eco-friendly and do their bit to protect the environment. Being an advocate of sustainable living, Bhumi recently gave us a glimpse of some of the sustainable things she uses on a daily basis.
“A peep into my sustainable lifestyle choices,” the Durgamati actor wrote on Instagram, alongside a video of some of the eco-friendly products and habits she swears by:
*Carrying own bottle of water to avoid single-use plastic pet bottles. Here are some other eco-friendly ways to do away with plastic.
*Carrying morning coffee in a refillable sipper. “I like it cold and strong. Cause it’s hot,” Bhumi wrote.
*”I also carry my own set of cutlery, spoon, fork and chopsticks,” she added.
Bhumi shared she never uses disposable plates. “I never use paper plates or plastic plates. I eat on a simple plate with divisions. Also saves water because lesser utensils to wash,” she wrote.
*Bhumi showed she uses steel straw instead of plastic straw. “Ditch plastic straws,” she added.
How about adopting these changes in your lifestyle too?
