Bhumi Pednekar shows how to get an easy makeup look, perfect for summers

Would you like to recreate this look? (Photo: Bhumi Pednekar/ Instagram/ Designed by Gargi Singh)

Bhumi Pednekar off late has started sharing easy and quick makeup tutorials and we could not be more excited. Her makeup skills are something we thoroughly look forward to. Yet again the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor has shared an effortless makeup tutorial where she mentioned, “freedom comes from recognising you are beautiful outside of beauty standards,” and we could not agree more.

The fast-forward makeup tutorial features the actor’s gleaming skin and only a few makeup products used to achieve a minimal flushed look. Want to try it for the next time you are heading out? Check out as we decode the steps below.

Steps to achieve Pednekar’s glowing makeup look in no time!

*Begin with a thoroughly prepped base with a thick moisturiser that hydrates and nourishes your skin. Then apply sunscreen if you are recreating this look in the daytime. Follow it up with a pore-filling primer if you have slightly larger open pores.

*Next, begin with a concealer that is the same shade as your skin tone. Blend it with a damp beauty blender and then apply a cream blush to make your cheeks look flushed. Use the same blush on the eyelids for a hint of colour.

*Once blended with your fingers, dust some loose powder on areas that might end up creasing. Next, use a cool-toned bronzer for a chiselled look.

*Lastly, add a few generous coats of mascara and complete the look with a lip and cheek tint.

Check out the video below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhumi 🌻 (@bhumipednekar)

Aren’t Bhumi’s makeup skills on point?