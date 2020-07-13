Bhumi Pednekar shows how to do a French manicure at home

Say hello to pretty, manicured nails! (Photo: Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram) Say hello to pretty, manicured nails! (Photo: Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram)

With our salon appointments still pending, our hair, skin and nails need extra TLC to remain in good shape. While we have shared numerous DIY ways to pamper your skin and hair, today we will share a simple way to get French manicured nails at home; courtesy actor Bhumi Pednekar.

While scrolling through her Instagram page, we came across a video where she is seen giving herself a French manicure. Needless to say, the process was effortless and the result was amazing!

If you are game to try this yourself, take a look at the video below.

* You will need a clear nail polish, white nail polish and light pink nail polish (optional).

* Begin with a coat of either light or clear nail polish and let it dry properly. If it has not dried, you will end up with a messy manicure. A quick tip to instantly dry your nail polish is to dip your fingers in a bowl filled with ice.

* Once done, carefully apply white nail polish on the tips of your nails. In fact, you can use the bandaid hack too; it will help you get the perfect white tips. Check it out here.

* Dip your fingers again in the ice-water bowl and seal the deal with another coat of clear nail polish.

