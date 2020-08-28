Bhumi Pednekar shows how to perfect the ‘under the mask’ makeup look

Would you recreate this look? (Photo: Bhumi Pednekar/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

Bhumi Pednekar has been giving us major lockdown goals. From uploading post-workout photos to IGTV makeup tutorials and yummy, home-cooked food, looks like the actor is enjoying her time at home with family in Mumbai.

She once again took to Instagram and posted a picture of her makeup look. Needless to say, the look gave us major summer vibes and is the perfect look to wear under a mask. Wondering what we are talking about? Check out her makeup and try the steps to achieve the same.

Steps to achieve this look

👉Begin with a hydrated, smooth base. Follow the CTM routine and then apply a primer to blur out the pores. Here’s how you can make the makeup last longer under your mask.

👉Next, apply a sheer foundation and blend it properly using a damp beauty blender. Don’t forget to set your face with a loose setting powder as you do not want your makeup to budge under the mask.

👉Bhumi’s main focus in on the eyes; so begin by priming your eyelids with an eye shadow primer or even a concealer. This helps keep discolouration (if you have any) at bay, and highlights the pigment of the eye shadow.

👉As you may notice, Bhumi is wearing green coloured lenses. You too can opt for one. Begin with a light sweep of yellow or mustard colour on your eyelids. Blend it using a soft blending eyeshadow brush, and then focus on the crease to provide depth to your eyes by adding a slightly dark brown colour.

👉Once your upper lid is done, go for a burnt orange or a terracotta-like shade and apply it on your lower lashline. Finish it with winged eyeliner and a few coats of mascara.

👉Now using the same eyeliner, you can create 3 little stars just like the actor did or could go for little hearts too! Finish it off by adding a bronzer and a blush.

👉Finally, apply a makeup setting spray so that your makeup lasts longer, and also a nude brown lip shade. Here’s how you can make your lipstick last longer under the mask.

