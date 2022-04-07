‘Sustainable, reusable and hassle-free’: Bhumi Pednekar shares benefits of eating in the ‘great Indian thali’

Indian households are incomplete without the quintessential steel cutlery — glasses, bowls, spoons and of course, the thali which features several compartments to accommodate varied dishes. While modern cutlery has gained prominence over time, many still can’t do without the simple steel thali, which is both a trip down memory lane and a hassle-free way to serve and consume food.

It’s not just us, actor Bhumi Pednekar also loves her thali. Taking to Instagram, she shared the various benefits of eating on one such plate.

As opposed to plastic and other plates, steel plates are sustainable and can be reused for years, not adding to the burden on the environment, according to Bhumi, who is a strong advocate of sustainable living practices.

Bhumi shared a picture of her plate. (Source: Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram) Bhumi shared a picture of her plate. (Source: Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram)

Additionally, using a steel plate with several compartments helps with portion control while eating as it has several small-sized sections for various dishes. So if you are someone who is on a weight-loss journey and struggling with portion control, replace your regular thali with the good-ol’ Indian thali.

Managing multiple plates and bowls can be cumbersome while consuming food. Indian thalis help eliminate this trouble as you can serve all dishes on one single plate. I “can’t do multiple katori, plates etc,” the actor shared.

Prior to Bhumi, comedian Vir Das had shared that he can’t eat without his Indian steel thali. “Confession. I can’t eat without this thali. Travels the world with me,” he had written earlier.

Explaining the reason, he wrote, “It “fits nicely in check-in, easy wash instead of multiple dishes, works for desi food, works for sushi sashimi and soya, works for Italian meats and cheeses, pretty much all cuisines, helps with portion control, and great for standing at a party where pretentious people can’t balance bowls in fancy-ass plates. Mostly, I don’t like my food mixing unless I plan the blend. #teamthaali (sic).”

