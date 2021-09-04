‘We can save the planet and we must do so’: Bhumi Pednekar

Actor Bhumi Pednekar, who has been raising awareness about climate change through social media, talked about how important it is for all to come together to protect the environment.

“Yes, the awareness that we are in a climate crisis is on the rise but we are nowhere close to what we all should be doing to protect the environment,” the 32-year-old actor was quoted as saying by ANI.

Bhumi urged each one of us to make changes in our daily lives. “It will need all of us to be extremely conscious about what we do in our daily lives to protect the future that lies ahead,” she said.

“I can see people engaging and talking about being better and taking care of the planet. Yes, it is a start but there is a long way to go,” Bhumi added.

Talking about her social media initiative called Climate Warrior, the Durgamati actor further said, “Climate Warrior is doing its bit to raise as much awareness as possible. I have tried to be as active and as vocal about the need for change and the need for climate justice. We will have to come together to ensure that we find solutions in our daily lives. Every bit counts and every bit matters.”

She also expressed concern over changing weather conditions. “We can see that we are experiencing extreme weather conditions and that will only deteriorate further in the coming years. Researchers and data are telling us this so it’s no longer an assumption. We will have to be conscious about the crisis we are in and how much worse it will get in the new decades,” she further said.

