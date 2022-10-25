Bhai Dooj 2022: Date, puja timings, history, importance, puja vidhi, tikka muhurat, timings, samagri, mantra, thali

Bhai Dooj (Bhaiya Dooj) 2022 date, puja timings: Also known as ‘Bhai Phota’ or ‘Yama Dwitiya’, Bhai Dooj is a part of the five-day Diwali festivities. This year, it will be celebrated on October 26, which is a Wednesday. Just like Raksha Bandha, Bhai Dooj also celebrates sibling love.

According to Drik Panchang, on Bhaiya Dooj, sisters pray for their brothers to have a long and happy life by performing the tikka ceremony, and brothers offer gifts to their sisters. According to Hindu mythology, Yamraj, the God of Death, was called by his sister Yamuna but he couldn’t visit her. After a lot of effort, he came to see her and was welcomed with delicious dishes.

Yamuna also applied some tilak on his forehead. After feeling the love and respect, he asked his sister if she wanted a boon. She asked for one day every year to be dedicated to him, and for him to visit her on that day. It is said that from then onwards, every year on that day, Bhai Dooj is celebrated and brothers visit their sisters’ houses to seek their blessings.

This year, Yama Dwitiya Aparahna Muhurat is from 01.09 pm to 03.41 Dwitiya Tithi begins at 09.12 pm on October 26 and ends at 07.15 pm on October 27, 2022.

The thali for the puja should consist of: a round plate, small diya, roli tika, a little rice, coconut, batashas, sweets and some betel leaves. The sister first applies tikka on her brother’s forehead, praying for his safety and prosperity. In return, the brother showers her with gifts, love and warmth. While different people celebrate it differently and mantras may differ, at its core, the festival is about the sibling bond.

