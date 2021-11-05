Bhai Dooj 2021: Puja Vidhi, Tikka Muhurat, Timings, Samagri, Mantra, Thali

Bhai Dooj (Bhaiya Dooj) 2021: Just like Raksha Bandha, Bhai Dooj also celebrates sibling love. On this day, sisters pray for a long, happy and prosperous life for their brothers, by performing the auspicious tika ceremony. In return, the brothers offer them gifts and a promise to protect and look out for them. The festival is known by different names across India like ‘Bhaiya Dooj‘, ‘Bhau Beej‘, ‘Bhatra Dwitiya‘, ‘Bhai Dwitiya‘, ‘Bhathru Dwithiya‘, ‘Bhai Phota‘, etc.

This year, Bhai Dooj will be celebrated on November 6, 2021 which is a Saturday. The Bhai Dooj tika time on the day is between 1.10 pm and 3.21 pm. According to the Drik Panchang, the dwitiya tithi begins 11.14 pm on November 5, 2021 and ends on 07.44 pm on November 6, 2021.

For the puja, a thali should consist of: A round plate, small diya, roli tika, a little rice, coconut, batashas, sweets and some betel leaves. The sister first applies tika on her brother’s forehead, praying for his safety and prosperity. In return, the brother showers her with gifts, love and warmth. Different households may celebrate it differently and mantras may differ, but at its core, the festival celebrates sibling love.

