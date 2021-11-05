Bhai Dooj 2021: Date, puja timings, history and importance

Bhai Dooj (Bhaiya Dooj) 2021 Date, Puja Timings: Every year, the festival of Bhai Dooj celebrates the special bond between brothers and sisters. Much like its counterpart Raksha Bandhan, Bhai Dooj is celebrated across the country. There is a little difference, though. In this festival, while sisters pray for the long life and safety of the brothers, they do not tie a rakhi on their wrists.

It is celebrated on the second day of Shukla Paksha. This falls on the Hindu lunar month of Kartik. This year, Bhai Dooj is on November 6.

Although brothers and sisters celebrate the festival all across the country, in certain states like Bengal, Bihar, and even Gujarat, the day assumes much significance. Similarly, it is known by different names in different places. For instance, it is known as ‘Ningol Chakuba’ in Manipur, ‘Bhai Tika’ in Nepal, ‘Bhau Beej’ in Goa, Maharashtra and Karnataka, and ‘Bhai Phota’ in West Bengal.

The day is marked by sisters putting a tilak on their brothers’ forehead. After this, they perform an aarti and are given gifts in return. In Bengal, sandal paste and kajal are used for the tilak. After this, blessings are are offered with dhaan (paddy grain) and durba (grass).

Puja timings

According to drikpanchang.com,

Bhai Dooj Aparahna Time – 01:10 PM to 03:21 PM

Duration – 02 Hours 11 Mins

Dwitiya Tithi Begins – 11:14 PM on Nov 05, 2021

Dwitiya Tithi Ends – 07:44 PM on Nov 06, 2021

