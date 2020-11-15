Bhai Dooj 2020: Puja vidhi, tikka muhurat, timings, samagri, mantra, thali

Bhai Dooj 2020 puja vidhi: On the day, sisters pray for a long, happy and prosperous life for their brothers, by performing the auspicious tika ceremony. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Bhai Dooj 2020 puja vidhi, tikka muhurat, samagri, mantra: Akin to Raksha Bandha, Bhai Dooj is also a celebration of the love and warmth shared between siblings, mostly a brother and a sister. On the day, sisters pray for a long, happy and prosperous life for their brothers, by performing the auspicious tika ceremony. In return, the brothers offer them gifts and a promise to protect and look out for them for life. The festival is also known by many different names across the states of India, like ‘Bhaiya Dooj‘, ‘Bhau Beej‘, ‘Bhatra Dwitiya‘, ‘Bhai Dwitiya‘, ‘Bhathru Dwithiya‘, ‘Bhai Phota‘, etc.

This year, Bhai Dooj will be celebrated on November 16, which is a Monday. The Bhai Dooj tika time on the day is between 01.10 pm and 03.18 pm. According to the Drik Panchang, the dwitiya tithi begins 07.06 am on Nov 16 and ends 03.56 am on Nov 17, 2020.

For the puja thali the following essential items are required: a plate, small diya, roli tika, a little rice, coconut, batashas, sweets and some betel leaves. The sister will first apply some tika on her brother’s forehead, praying for his safety and prosperity. In return, the brother will promise to love, cherish, respect, protect and support her throughout life. Different households may celebrate it differently and mantras may differ, but at its core, the festival remains the same.

