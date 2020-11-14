Bhai Dooj 2020: Date, puja timings, history and importance

Bhai Dooj 2020 Date in India: Know the details here. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Bhai Dooj (Bhaiya Dooj) 2020 Date, Puja Timings: The festival of Bhai Dooj celebrates the bond between sisters and brothers. Just like Raksha Bandhan, the festival is celebrated with much fervour. However, unlike Rakhi, sisters do not tie a thread on their brothers’ wrists on the occasion. The sisters, instead, pray for the well-being and long life of their brothers while the latter promises to protect them.

Celebrated on the second day of Shukla Paksha, the Hindu lunar month of Kartik, Bhai Dooj this year falls on November 16, 2020.

In places like Bihar, Bengal, Maharashtra and in some parts of Gujarat, the day holds special significance. The day is known in different places by different names. In Nepal, it is known as Bhai Tika; Bhau Beej in Goa, Maharashtra and Karnataka; Bhai Phota, Bhathru Dwithiya, Bhau-Deej, in Bengal; and Ningol Chakuba in Manipur.

On this day, sisters put a tilak on the brother’s forehead and perform aarti, which is considered auspicious. In return, they are given gifts and blessings. The tilak ceremony, however, differs from place to place. In Bengal, sandal paste and kajal are used while blessings are offered with dhaan (paddy grain) and durba (grass).

Puja timings

According to drikpanchang.com,

Bhai Dooj Aparahna Time – 01.27 pm to 03.42 pm

Duration – 02 Hours 15 minutes

Dwitiya Tithi Begins – 07:06 am Nov 16, 2020

Dwitiya Tithi Ends – 03:56 am on Nov 17, 2020

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd