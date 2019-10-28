Bhai Dooj 2019: Puja Vidhi, Tikka Muhurat, Timings, Samagri, Mantra, Thali, Rituals

Bhai Dooj 2019 Puja Vidhi, Tikka Muhurat, Time, Samagri, Mantra: The festival of Bhai Dooj is one that is eagerly awaited every year, as it celebrates the bond between siblings. On this day, sisters pray for their brothers’ long life and well being. The tika ceremony is performed, following which, gifts are exchanged, much like the festival of Raksha Bandhan.

Advertising

In some parts of the country, Bhai Dooj is also known as Bhai Phota, Bhau Beej, Bhatra Dwitiya, Bhai Dwitiya and Bhathru Dwithiya.

According to Drik Panchang, the festival will be celebrated on October 29 this year, which is a Tuesday.

The auspicious tika muhurat is between 01.11 and 03.25 Dwitiya tithi begins 06.13 on October 29 and ends 03.48 on October 30.

For the puja thali the following essential items are required: a plate, small diya, roli tika, a little rice, coconut, batashas, sweets and some betel leaves. A sister applies some tika on her brother’s forehead, praying for his safety and prosperity. In return, the brother promises to love, protect and support her throughout life. Different households may celebrate it differently and mantras may differ, but at its core, the festival remains the same.