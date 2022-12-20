Bhagyashree shares the one plant ‘that you must have in your home’

Having indoor plants is not just aesthetically pleasing but is also extremely beneficial in keeping your well-being – mental and physical – in check. As such, if you are wondering which plants to bring home, don’t forget this highly useful shrub which can serve a host of skin, hair and health benefits, as suggested by Bhayashree. Wondering what is it? It’s the good ol’ aloe vera!

“It is easy to grow and so easy to maintain. Aloe vera has a lot of benefits. It is good for your skin and hair, and can also be eaten,” the actor started out saying, in a video shared on Instagram, which she captioned: “Beauty plants! Plants that you must have in your home. Easy to grow and maintain, they have a long list of usage n benefits for hair, skin, and even your tummy.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhagyashree (@bhagyashree.online)

Explaining the skin-related benefits of aloe vera, Bhagyashree said, “Aloe vera is moisturising and anti-bacterial. That’s why it is extremely beneficial to the skin. It helps in controlling acne, reduces pigmentation, and keeps your skin hydrated.” She added that it helps soften colour-treated hair.

When it comes to health, aloe vera can help reduce constipation and lower blood sugar levels. “All you have to do is take a spoonful of aloe vera pulp, mix it in warm water and consume,” she suggested.

ALSO READ | Actor Pranitha Subhash shares three winter skincare tips; check them out

Agreeing with skin and hair benefits, Dr Chandni Jain Gupta, Dermatology, Venereology and Cosmetology, Elantis Healthcare, New Delhi said, “Aloe vera is known to have antioxidants, antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties that are known to provide several benefits to the human skin as well as the hair.”

Aloe vera has a lot of skin and hair benefits (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Aloe vera has a lot of skin and hair benefits (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

The expert said that it helps in soothing sunburns and skin injuries, moisturising the skin, and fading away dark spots or stretch marks. “As a lot of people also use it overnight, it also helps manage acne while slowing down signs of ageing. Aloe vera also helps in strengthening the hair, controlling greasy hair or itchy scalp while protecting it from UV damage,” she said.

Dr Gupta advised applying aloe vera gel directly on the dry patches to get an instant burst of hydration. “As aloe vera is a non-oily substance, using it with a few drops of lemon before sleeping can help you get glowing and nourished skin,” she said.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!