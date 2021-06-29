Bhagyashree reveals secret to youthful skin; shares some collagen-boosting foods

Skincare products and treatments can make the skin glow momentarily, but the secret to long-lasting effects lies in one’s diet and lifestyle habits. Experts opine that what one eats has a direct effect on their skin, and eating a diet full of good fats, antioxidants, vitamin C, and amino acids can transform a tired, puffy, wrinkled face into one that looks fresh and glows.

If you want radiant, youthful-looking skin, it is time to make certain lifestyle tweaks starting right from your diet, said actor Bhagyashree.

The 52-year-old actor who continues to maintain her radiance shared that one needs to be thoughtful in their approach towards their skin.

“Youth shouldn’t be only skin deep. It is something that we all have to work on from the inside,” she said.

Emphasising that everyone needs to work on boosting collagen production in the body, which is responsible for the elasticity of the skin, she said, “Collagen is produced by the body and is essential not only for the elasticity of the skin but also for lubrication of your joints. It helps in keeping your arteries plaque-free and forms a protective covering around your organs. While external supplements, both injectable and food products might help temporarily, it is essential to encourage your own body to produce more.”

She added that eating right goes a long way and holds the key.

So, what can you naturally do to boost collagen?

Bhagyashree went on to list collagen-boosting foods

Citrus fruits like lemons, oranges

Berries

Cashews

Tomatoes

Leafy greens

Seafood

Bone broth

Try to minimise sugar as it hinders collagen levels in the body, she advised.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle