Bhagyashree shares the simplest hack to moisturise your skin; watch

Bhagyashree suggested a simple tip to keep the skin moisturised. (Source: bhagyashree.online/Instagram)

Even at 51, Maine Pyar Kiya actor Bhagyashree’s skin looks young and fresh. That is because she believes in keeping her skin soft and supple by keeping it well-hydrated and moisturised.

In an Instagram video, Bhagyashree shared the simplest way to moisturise the skin. “With so many creams in the market, there is no dearth of choice but if you want a chemical-free option and one that is the simplest too…then glycerine is the answer,” she wrote on Instagram.

About the benefits of using glycerine, she added, “effective & inexpensive and easily available… its something everyone can use. Being a humectant it retains moisturise within the skin as well as absorbs it from outside.”

So, how do you apply it? “Gently spread it on your face and neck, let it remain for about 20mins and then splash it out with cold water. Warning: just be careful that it doesn’t get in your eyes,” the actor suggested.

