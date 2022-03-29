Bhagyashree shows how to moisturise the right way for ‘youthful’ skin

A good skincare routine makes the skin feel happy and healthy. But, it must be known that glowing skin cannot be achieved in just a day. It is a result of consistent efforts. As such, actor Bhagyashree believes good skin is also a result how you treat it every day. As part of her Tuesday Tip series, she recently shared a few moisturising hacks that can help the skin look ‘youthful’.

“We all know that moisturising is important. But it is not just about which moisturiser cream to use. It is also the way you use it,” she said in the video post on Instagram.

In the caption, the actor said, “sometimes, simplest things are taken for granted”. “Expensive creams cannot guarantee good skin unless it is nourished from inside. Also, you have to make sure they are applied properly to reap their benefits. Though we might be moisturising everyday, unless we do it properly, it is an effort that will be wasted,” said the 53-year-old.

Tips to moisturise right

*Apply your moisturiser cream on the face.

*Massage it with upward strokes with light hands. Do not rub coarsely; this is specially important for ageing skin.

*Apply moisturiser a couple of times during the day.

*Skin under the eyes tends to become tired. So make sure to use an eye cream with some retinol. Gently dab below the eyes.

*All of us moisturise our face but we forget our neck. Use upward strokes to massage it lightly.

“Massaging your skin will help your skin look moisturised and youthful,” she said.

In another video, she shared a “two-in-one cleanser and moisturiser remedy“. “I use it every single day,” she said.

Ingredients

Oats, powdered

Milk

Honey

Method

Mix. Apply it on the face and leave it until dry. Wash off with running water.

While oats acts as a scrub, honey and milk help moisturise the skin.

