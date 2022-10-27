Bhagyashree shares skincare tip ‘to do away with dark circles and pigmentation under your eyes’

Are you someone who swears by natural remedies for all your skin woes, and are looking for one such DIY solution for dark circles and pigmentation? Well, then allow us to tell you that you are in the perfect place! All thanks to actor Bhagyashree who recently shared “one easy way to do away with dark circles and pigmentation under your eyes,” on Instagram as part of her Tuesday Tip series. “I do it often when I am exhausted with travels or after a long shoot,” she captioned the post.

In the video, the Maine Pyar Kiya actor can be seen extracting some aloe vera gel from the leaf, which she kept in a bowl. Next, she scooped out the inside of the banana peel and mixed the two ingredients. She then applied the mixture under her eyes. “Apply it and let it remain for about 20 minutes before you wash it away with cold water. Do try this,” she suggested.

Bhagyashree went on to share that the skin under the eyes is extremely delicate, and this mixture provides moisture to it other than helping reduce dark circles and pigmentation.

Talking about the benefits of the two ingredients, Dr Parnita Bansal, a cosmetologist, and skin laser surgeon, said that banana and aloe vera gel, which are extremely moisturising, help treat under-eye bags and circles. Adding, the expert said that bananas are nutrient-rich as they have high levels of “potassium, antioxidants, vitamins A, B, C, E, potassium, zinc, iron, and manganese” that are good for the skin. Aloe vera also “improves skin moisture, supports mature skin, and reduces inflammation, all of which, in turn, reduce dark circles and pigmentation,” she told indianexpress.com..

Earlier, the actor had shared the secret to her clean and moisturised skin. For the same, she uses a DIY pack made of oats, honey, and milk, she revealed on Instagram. Here is how you can make the pack:

Ingredients

*Oats powder

*1 tsp – Honey

*1 tsp – Milk

Method

*Grind some oats into a powder and store it in a bottle so that it can be used daily.

* In a bowl, add oats, honey, and milk. Mix the ingredients to get a paste-like consistency.

* Apply it on your face gently and allow it to dry. Scrub it lightly before washing it off with cold water.

“It is a quick rejuvenation; even when you are tired, giving you an instant uplifting glow,” Bhagyashree wrote on Instagram.

