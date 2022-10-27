scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 27, 2022

Bhagyashree shares skincare tip ‘to do away with dark circles and pigmentation under your eyes’

“I do it often when I am exhausted with travels or after a long shoot," the actor shared

BhagyashreeBhagyashree shares an easy DIY eye mask (Source: Bhagyashree/ Instagram)

Are you someone who swears by natural remedies for all your skin woes, and are looking for one such DIY solution for dark circles and pigmentation? Well, then allow us to tell you that you are in the perfect place! All thanks to actor Bhagyashree who recently shared “one easy way to do away with dark circles and pigmentation under your eyes,” on Instagram as part of her Tuesday Tip series. “I do it often when I am exhausted with travels or after a long shoot,” she captioned the post.

Also Read | |Bhagyashree stresses on the importance of natural moisturisers: ‘Regular care can make you look youthful’

In the video, the Maine Pyar Kiya actor can be seen extracting some aloe vera gel from the leaf, which she kept in a bowl. Next, she scooped out the inside of the banana peel and mixed the two ingredients. She then applied the mixture under her eyes. “Apply it and let it remain for about 20 minutes before you wash it away with cold water. Do try this,” she suggested.

Bhagyashree went on to share that the skin under the eyes is extremely delicate, and this mixture provides moisture to it other than helping reduce dark circles and pigmentation.

Talking about the benefits of the two ingredients, Dr Parnita Bansal, a cosmetologist, and skin laser surgeon, said that banana and aloe vera gel, which are extremely moisturising, help treat under-eye bags and circles. Adding, the expert said that bananas are nutrient-rich as they have high levels of “potassium, antioxidants, vitamins A, B, C, E, potassium, zinc, iron, and manganese” that are good for the skin.  Aloe vera also “improves skin moisture, supports mature skin, and reduces inflammation, all of which, in turn, reduce dark circles and pigmentation,” she told indianexpress.com..

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bhagyashree (@bhagyashree.online) 

Earlier, the actor had shared the secret to her clean and moisturised skin. For the same, she uses a DIY pack made of oats, honey, and milk, she revealed on Instagram. Here is how you can make the pack:

 Ingredients

*Oats powder
*1 tsp – Honey
*1 tsp – Milk

Also Read | |Bhagyashree relies on this DIY face pack for clean and healthy skin; watch video

Method

*Grind some oats into a powder and store it in a bottle so that it can be used daily.
* In a bowl, add oats, honey, and milk. Mix the ingredients to get a paste-like consistency.
 * Apply it on your face gently and allow it to dry. Scrub it lightly before washing it off with cold water.

“It is a quick rejuvenation; even when you are tired, giving you an instant uplifting glow,” Bhagyashree wrote on Instagram.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 27-10-2022 at 05:30:06 pm
Next Story

Kashmir issue should be resolved by India, Pakistan through dialogue, consultations: China

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

partial solar eclipse, partial solar eclipse 2022, solar eclipse, solar eclipse photos, solar eclipse pictures, solar eclipse in India, pictures of solar eclipse, temples shut during solar eclipse, temples closed during solar eclipse, astrology, indian express news
In pics: Check out these unmissable photos of the partial solar eclipse witnessed in India today
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 27: Latest News
Advertisement