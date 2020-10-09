Bhagyashree relies on this DIY face pack for clean and healthy skin; watch video

Bhagyashree showed us how to make DIY oats face pack. (Source: bhagyashree.online/Instagram)

What makes Bhagyashree look so young and fresh even at 51? The secret lies in her skincare routine that the Maine Pyar Kiya recently shared.

Taking to Instagram, Bhagyashree showed us how she kept her skin clean and moisturised. For this, the actor uses a DIY pack made of oats, honey and milk, she revealed. Here is how you can make the pack:

Ingredients

Oats powder

1 tsp – Honey

1 tsp – Milk

Method

*Grind some oats into a powder and store it in a bottle so that it can be used daily.

* In a bowl, add oats, honey and milk. Mix the ingredients to get a paste-like consistency.

* Apply it on your face gently and allow it to dry. Scrub it lightly before washing it off with cold water.

“It is a quick rejuvenation, even when you are tired..giving you an instant uplifting glow,” Bhagyashree wrote on Instagram.

Benefits of the DIY oats pack

Bhagyashree also went on to explain how the pack benefits the skin. “Oats have cleansing properties that remove dead cells and can help in exfoliation,” she wrote. Milk, on the other hand, is an excellent moisturiser and keeps the skin soft and supple. Honey also benefits the skin as it is naturally antiseptic and has anti-inflammatory properties.

Meanwhile, other celebrities, from Malaika Arora to Bipasha Basu, have also been sharing their skincare routine on Instagram.

