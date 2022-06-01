scorecardresearch
Bhagyashree shares dietary tips, first crush in a ‘rapid fire’ with daughter Avantika; watch video

Avantika also shared that she "loves raiding" her mother's closet. "I have been stealing stuff from her since I was a baby..."

New Delhi |
June 1, 2022 2:10:34 pm
Bhagyashree, Bhagyashree diet, Bhagyashree healthy eating, Bhagyashree daughter, Bhagyashree fashion, Bhagyashree and Avantika Dassani, indian express newsAvantika says she is a habitual raider of her mother Bhagyashree's closet. (Photo: Instagram/@avantikadassani)

It is evident from Bhagyashree‘s Instagram account that she takes her health seriously. The actor, who is also a certified nutritionist and fitness enthusiast, keeps posting pictures and videos from her workout sessions, and also shares tips on healthy living and overall well-being.

She recently shot a fun video with her daughter Avantika Dassani, in which they talked about their bond, diet and many other things. Take a look.

When asked about her diet, Bhagyashree said, “I think it is very important to have green vegetables and not have anything fried or oily. It is important to have the right kind of food…”

Somewhere else in the video, the 53-year-old also revealed that her first crush was actor Amitabh Bachchan, and that she loves watching animated movies with her daughter. “…and taking trips! We have to do our mother-daughter trip every year,” she said, while Avantika added, “…where we leave the boys out,” referring to her brother, actor Abhimanyu Dasani, and her father.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Abhimanyu (@abhimanyud)

Avantika also shared that she “loves raiding” her mother’s closet. “I have been stealing stuff from her since I was a baby, before I could even fit into her dresses, her shoes, her jewellery.”

Bhagyashree teased, “I still cannot find anything now, even when I want to. It is never there in my cupboard.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bhagyashree (@bhagyashree.online)

Avantika added that she has lately been interested in her mother’s saris.

