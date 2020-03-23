Bhagat Singh Quotes: 10 Inspirational Quotes by the revolutionary Shaheed Bhagat Singh

Shaheed Bhagat Singh Quotes: Born on September 28, 1907, to Kishan Singh and Vidyavati, Bhagat Singh is remembered for his extraordinary courage and heroism. Widely known as Balwant, Ranjit and Vidhrohi, he stood out for his bravery and exceptional patriotism.
March 23 is observed as Shaheed Diwas to commemorate the sacrifice made by three freedom fighters – Bhagat Singh, Shivaram Rajguru and Sukhdev Thapar, for their contribution to India’s independence from the British colonial rule. It was he who popularized the phrase ‘Inquilab Zindabad (long live revolution) during the pre-Independence era.
On his death anniversary, here are some of his soul-stirring quotes that continue to add passion and fuel to the love we harbour for our country and countrymen.
“A rebellion is not a revolution. It may ultimately lead to that end.” ―
“The aim of life is no more to control the mind, but to develop it harmoniously; not to achieve salvation hereafter, but to make the best use of it here below.” ―
“Merciless criticism and independent thinking are the two necessary traits of revolutionary thinking.” ―
“Revolution is an inalienable right of mankind. Freedom is an imperishable birthright of all.” ―
“Philosophy is the outcome of human weakness or limitation of knowledge.” ―
