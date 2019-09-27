Bhagat Singh Jayanti 2019: Inspirational quotes, famous thoughts by the revolutionary Shaheed Bhagat Singh

Bhagat Singh, who was born on September 28 1907 to Kishan Singh and Vidyavati, is remembered for his extraordinary courage and heroism. His philosophies and zeal for life continue to inspire and motivate even today. Singh, who was born in the Lyallpur district of the Punjab province of British India (present Pakistan), stood out for his bravery and exceptional patriotism.

He was also good with words and had an interest in literature. He used to write and edit for Urdu and Punjabi newspapers published in Amritsar, and also contributed to low-priced pamphlets. Some of his pseudonyms were Balwant, Ranjit and Vidhrohi. It was Bhagat Singh who popularised the phrase ‘Inquilab Zindabad (long live revolution) during the pre-Independence era, that brought him into the limelight.

On the occasion of Bhagat Singh Jayanti, read on to know his views on life, love and sacrifice.