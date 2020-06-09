Beyonce pays tribute to George Floyd and thanks those supporting ‘Black Lives Matter’

The unarmed black man was killed by a police officer and it has provoked a lot of rage among the community. (Source: beyonce/Instagram) The unarmed black man was killed by a police officer and it has provoked a lot of rage among the community. (Source: beyonce/Instagram)

Congratulating new graduates of the class of 2020, iconic singer Beyonce said, “You have arrived here in the middle of a global crisis, a racial pandemic and worldwide expression of outrage at the senseless killing of yet another unarmed black human being. And you still made it, we’re so proud of you”. The death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who was killed in an encounter with a police officer, has provoked rage among the community sparking protests in the United States.

The global icon thanked everyone for raising their voice for the Black Lives Matter movement and said, “Thank you for using your collective voice and letting the world know that black lives matter. The killings of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and so many others have left us all broken. It has left the entire country searching for answers. We’ve seen that our collective hearts, when put to positive action, could start the wheels of change. Real change has started with you, this new generation of high school and college graduates who we celebrate today.”

Talking about her struggle in the music industry, Beyonce commented, “Some of you might be the first in your family to graduate from college. Maybe you did not follow the path that was expected from you and you probably questioned everything about your decision — but know that stepping out is the best thing you can do for self-discovery. I know how hard it is to step out and bet on yourself. My parents and role models provided me with the instruments I needed for my career. That was terrifying, the entertainment business is still very sexist. It’s still very male-dominated and as a woman, I did not see enough female role models given the opportunity to do what I knew I had to do — to run my label, and management company, to direct my films and produce my tours that meant ownership, owning my masters, owning my art, owning my future and writing my own story.”

