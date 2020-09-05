Beyonce donates $1 million to black-owned small businesses

Beyonce, who turned 39 on September 4, celebrated her birthday this year by donating USD one million (Rs 7,32,46,200) in an effort to help black-owned businesses impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
The international singer made the announcement through her philanthropic organisation BeyGOOD. “Proud to announce $1m in additional funds from Beyoncé to help black-owned small businesses,” the foundation wrote in an Instagram post.
This new pledge comes after the organisation announced earlier a donation of USD 10,000 (Rs 7,32,462) to black-owned small businesses, amid the anti-racism protests following the death of George Floyd.
BeyGOOD announces The Black-Owned Small Business Impact Fund, assisting small businesses negatively impacted by recent events. The NAACP is proud to partner with BeyGOOD to help strengthen small businesses and to ensure economic empowerment for Black businesses. Click the link in our bio to learn more.
The first round of donations helped businesses in Atlanta, Houston, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, and New York, including a barbershop, a bakery, and a martial arts school, according to beyonce.com.
“Communities of colour are suffering by epic proportions due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Many families live in underserved areas with homes that make it harder to practice social distancing,” the foundation was quoted as saying in a statement by Independent.
The singer had also donated USD six million (Rs 43,94,77,200) towards COVID-19 relief in April 2020.
