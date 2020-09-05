Beyonce donates $1 million to black-owned small businesses

Beyonce had earlier donated money to COVID-19 relief. (Source: beyonce/Instagram)

Beyonce, who turned 39 on September 4, celebrated her birthday this year by donating USD one million (Rs 7,32,46,200) in an effort to help black-owned businesses impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The international singer made the announcement through her philanthropic organisation BeyGOOD. “Proud to announce $1m in additional funds from Beyoncé to help black-owned small businesses,” the foundation wrote in an Instagram post.

This new pledge comes after the organisation announced earlier a donation of USD 10,000 (Rs 7,32,462) to black-owned small businesses, amid the anti-racism protests following the death of George Floyd.

The first round of donations helped businesses in Atlanta, Houston, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, and New York, including a barbershop, a bakery, and a martial arts school, according to beyonce.com.

“Communities of colour are suffering by epic proportions due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Many families live in underserved areas with homes that make it harder to practice social distancing,” the foundation was quoted as saying in a statement by Independent.

The singer had also donated USD six million (Rs 43,94,77,200) towards COVID-19 relief in April 2020.

