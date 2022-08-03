scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 03, 2022

Beyoncé criticised for being ‘ableist’ in new album; set to change song lyrics

The singer's publicist has confirmed to the BBC that the contentious word was "not used intentionally in a harmful way"

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
August 3, 2022 9:10:12 am
Beyoncé, Beyoncé news, Beyoncé songs, Beyoncé song lyrics, Beyoncé ableist song, Beyoncé disability slur, Beyoncé new album, Beyoncé album controversy, cerebral palsy, indian express newsDisability rights activists have called the singer out for one of her recent songs. (Photo: Instagram/@beyonce)

American singer-songwriter Beyoncé, who recently dropped her latest album ‘Renaissance‘, has been facing backlash for the usage of a particular word that has a negative, ableist connotation, with people calling her out for it.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

The 40-year-old has, as such, vowed to change the lyrics of the contentious song. According to reports, the lyric in her song ‘Heated‘ contains the derogatory word ‘sp*z’ — an ableist slur taken from the word ‘spastic’, which is often used to look down upon someone with spastic cerebral palsy.

The Cambridge dictionary explains that a spastic person is “someone who suffers from cerebral palsy (a condition of the body that makes it difficult to control the muscles)”.

ALSO READ |Beyoncé receives flak for wearing ‘blood diamond’ in latest photoshoot

The singer’s publicist has confirmed to the BBC that the word was “not used intentionally in a harmful way”, and that it will “be replaced in the lyrics”. However, it was not clear as to when that would happen and no official statement has been made by Beyoncé either.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

Disability advocate Hannah Diviney was quoted as telling the BBC that when the singer’s fans heard the track, it felt “like a slap in the face”. “I’m tired and frustrated that we’re having this conversation again so soon after we got such a meaningful and progressive response from Lizzo”.

ALSO READ |Despite new civil aviation ministry guidelines feasibility still a distant dream, say wheelchair users

Diviney referred to a recent similar episode, wherein rapper Lizzo was also criticised because the lyrics of her single ‘Grrrls‘ were ‘ableist’. Her song, too, had the word ‘sp*z’ in it, with activists calling her an ‘ableist’ — someone who may potentially discriminate against people with disabilities and/or people who are perceived to be disabled.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating)

Lizzo then wrote a public apology and said she “never want to promote derogatory language”, before changing the lyrics.

ALSO READ |Cannes 2022: In new look, Bella Hadid channels Beyoncé and Barbie

Per the BCC report, disability charity Scope had asked Beyoncé to re-record the song. “It’s good Beyoncé has acted so swiftly after disabled people yet again called out this thoughtless lyric,” Scope’s media manager Warren Kirwan was quoted as saying. “There’s a feeling of deja vu as it’s just a few weeks since Lizzo also had to re-release a song after featuring the same offensive language.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Sajjid Chinoy: No free lunch when hit by global shock; defending Rupee ha...Premium
Sajjid Chinoy: No free lunch when hit by global shock; defending Rupee ha...
Explained: India’s One-China stand and relations with TaiwanPremium
Explained: India’s One-China stand and relations with Taiwan
A translation revolution for an inclusive, prosperous IndiaPremium
A translation revolution for an inclusive, prosperous India
Hellfire R9X missile: the drone missile with razor-sharp blades used to k...Premium
Hellfire R9X missile: the drone missile with razor-sharp blades used to k...

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 03-08-2022 at 09:10:12 am

Most Popular

1

Explained: What is China's problem with Nancy Pelosi visiting Taiwan?

2

Fazil picked up as target out of 6 names, after BJP youth leader murder: Police

3

Suspected gas leak: Over 50 women workers in apparel SEZ near Visakhapatnam fall sick

4

J&K DGP: ‘(Not returning militants’ bodies to families) effective in checking recruitment … Faceless modules a challenge’

5

Supreme Court collegium meets on next CJI, new postings

Featured Stories

English footballer’s celebration of victory in Wembley brought a moment o...
English footballer’s celebration of victory in Wembley brought a moment o...
President Joe Biden scores a few points at home, but Zawahiri's presence ...
President Joe Biden scores a few points at home, but Zawahiri's presence ...
Telling Numbers: 18 lakh fewer stray dogs in 7 years, and the 1.53 crore ...
Telling Numbers: 18 lakh fewer stray dogs in 7 years, and the 1.53 crore ...
Explained: India's One-China stand and relations with Taiwan
Explained: India's One-China stand and relations with Taiwan
Miffed with Ram Gopal, Yogi meeting, SP rank and file questions 'real age...
Miffed with Ram Gopal, Yogi meeting, SP rank and file questions 'real age...
CAA on back-burner: What BJP leaders have said about it in last two years
CAA on back-burner: What BJP leaders have said about it in last two years
On skateboard expedition, Kerala man dies in road mishap

On skateboard expedition, Kerala man dies in road mishap

Arrested MLAs part of conspiracy to topple Jharkhand govt: CID

Arrested MLAs part of conspiracy to topple Jharkhand govt: CID

ED raids at 6 spots; Partha’s aide says money ‘slipped’ into her flats
Bengal school job scam

ED raids at 6 spots; Partha’s aide says money ‘slipped’ into her flats

Day 6 schedule: Here's when to watch India in action
CWG 2022

Day 6 schedule: Here's when to watch India in action

A unique problem in the court of CJI N V Ramana
Delhi Confidential

A unique problem in the court of CJI N V Ramana

Man assaulted at Pokhran firing range dies, 6 Army men booked

Man assaulted at Pokhran firing range dies, 6 Army men booked

Why are spectators thronging the venue despite restrictions?
Chess Olympiad

Why are spectators thronging the venue despite restrictions?

Premium
Over 50 workers in apparel SEZ near Visakhapatnam fall sick
Suspected gas leak

Over 50 workers in apparel SEZ near Visakhapatnam fall sick

Police cites 1999 BMW case, 2012 gangrape to oppose liquor policy
In Delhi

Police cites 1999 BMW case, 2012 gangrape to oppose liquor policy

Upendra Baxi writes: SC verdict on PMLA is problematic
Opinion

Upendra Baxi writes: SC verdict on PMLA is problematic

Premium
Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Fashion Design Council (FDCI), India Couture Week 2022, India Couture Week photos, showstoppers India Couture Week, celebs at India Couture Week, India Couture Week 2022 showstoppers, Bollywood celebs India Couture Week 2022, celeb fashion, fashion designers, fashion collection at India Couture Week, indian express news
ICW 2022: A fashionable roundup of all showstoppers from this year’s edition
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 03: Latest News
Advertisement