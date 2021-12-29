Betty White avoids ‘eating anything green’: Actor talks about diet, health ahead of 100th birthday

What is the secret to a long and happy life? Good food, gratitude and everything else that Betty White has done and been doing in all the 99 years that she has spent on this planet. The actor, who will turn 100 in January 2022, shared her story recently, mainly about what keeps her in good shape.

“I’m so lucky to be in such good health and feel so good at this age. It’s amazing,” the veteran actor was quoted as telling People magazine exclusively. She added that because she was “born a cockeyed optimist” she has an “upbeat nature”. “I got it from my mom, and that never changed. I always find the positive.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Betty White (@bettymwhite)

During the interview, White also joked about her diet, saying that she tries to “avoid anything green”. “I think it’s working.”

The actor took to Instagram to share the cover, writing in the caption, “My 100th birthday… I cannot believe it is coming up, and People Magazine is celebrating with me!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Betty White (@bettymwhite)

White is a prolific actor who has done many acclaimed films, making her a household name not just in the West but also in other parts of the world. At the age of 99, she finds herself at home in Los Angeles where, the report states, she spends her time doing “crossword puzzles” and playing “card games”.

She is this week’s cover for the magazine, for whom her ‘The Proposal‘ fellow cast members Sandra Bullock, Ryan Reynolds have also penned words of appreciation. “Timing isn’t easy in comedy, because you have to navigate other people’s timing. Betty pivots like I have never seen, making it look seamless. The rest of us just remain silent and pray we’re not cut out of the scene,” Bullock said.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!