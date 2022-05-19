What SPF is best suited for Indian skin? Dermatologist answers

Whether you follow an elaborate skincare routine or rely on the basic CTM steps, it remains incomplete without applying a layer of sunscreen. It is widely known that UV rays can penetrate into the skin, causing immense harm. “As such, one of the best ways to maintain your skin’s health is to wear sunscreen regularly,” Dr Meghna Gupta, dermatologist, and founder, Delhi Skin Centre said.

Sharing the many important benefits of applying sunscreen, she told indianexpress.com, “It prevents premature ageing, collagen breakdown, skin burn, skin discolouration, and also reduces the risk of cancer and inflammation.”

What SPF should you choose?

With a range of different SPFs available, it might get confusing to pick the right one for yourself. So, keeping the Indian climatic conditions in mind, we asked the dermatologist to suggest the best-suited SPF for Indians. “SPF 30 or above is best suited as it offers protection for a longer period of time. Remember that 30 is not equivalent to broad-spectrum,” she replied.

Dr Gupta added, “The higher the SPF, the longer the protection against various wavelengths of light. Broad-spectrum sunscreen offers protection against UVA, UVA, infra-red, HEV light, and blue light.”

“As India is huge – from hills to coasts, ranging at various altitudes – 30 or above is best as it offers protection for a longer period of time,” she explained.

Mineral or chemical?

For better protection without harming your skin, mineral sunscreen is suggested, the expert said. “In practice, we suggest mineral sunscreen, especially to people who engage in sports or outdoor activities where they are exposed to the sun for a longer period of time. Similarly, for kids or people with sensitive skin, mineral sunscreen is recommended.”

