Your toothpaste is good for a lot more than just your teeth

We have always associated toothpaste with cleaning of teeth and dental and oral hygiene. Sometimes, some people link it to skincare, too, when they advise you to apply some on a particularly painful and red pimple. But, there are many other things that a toothpaste can do that you may not know about. There are some everyday hacks that you ought to know about, to make your life simpler. Here, we share some of them; read on.

* Sometimes, kids draw on the walls. And as shocked as you may be, it is a natural tendency for many kids. They find whatever they can — a pen, a crayon, a colour pencil — and begin to doodle on the walls, which become their canvas. Once they are done, just rub a little bit of toothpaste on the drawings to clean up the mess.

* Those who wear nail paints will know that the remover dries up in no time. So, what do you do when you do not have a nail polish remover and want to get rid of the chipping paint? Just mix toothpaste, some water and lemon juice to make an effective remover.

* Instead of looking for different ways to clean your bathroom, just dab a little bit of toothpaste to make the sink look sparkly clean. It is believed to be capable of removing any and all kinds of soap residue, and fight odours, too.

* Many people also get irritated when they see water marks and coffee rings on table tops. But, removing these marks is easier that you thought. You can do it with the help of a little bit of toothpaste and some water. Wipe it clean, and you will notice the difference.

* Say you have stained the carpet by spilling some wine or coffee over it. Do not panic. Nothing is going to happen to the rug, as long as you have some toothpaste at home. Just rub some using a sponge and consider the stain gone.

* Toothpaste can also be considered when you are looking to remove some scratches from glass surfaces, especially those on watches.

* It is also considered to be extremely helpful for when you have stained your white shirt with ink, and are looking for a quick remedy. Rubbing a bit of toothpaste on the ink stain is just what you have to do when washing the shirt.

