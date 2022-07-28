scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 28, 2022

Do besan, lemon, turmeric suit all skin types?

"It is advisable to do a patch test before applying," said Dr Shraddha Deshpande, consultant plastic, reconstructive and aesthetic surgeon, Wockhardt Hospitals

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 28, 2022 11:30:58 am
facepackIt is essential to know your skin type before applying any ingredient or product on it. (Photo: Freepik)

Whether to remove a tan or a pesky pimple, many people prefer homemade remedies to get relief from skin issues. Among the many such natural ingredients people tend to apply on the skin are aloe vera, besan, turmeric, yoghurt, raw milk, cucumber, and honey.

But does every ingredient suit every skin type? Here’s what Dr Shraddha Deshpande, consultant plastic, reconstructive and aesthetic surgeon, Wockhardt Hospitals said about using some such ingredients on the skin.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Dr Deshpande said, “besan is commonly used in various homemade face packs and can help in mechanical exfoliation. It is also known to help brighten the face.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: Fed Reserve rate hike, US recession and impact on IndiaPremium
Explained: Fed Reserve rate hike, US recession and impact on India
Govt job rush: in 8 years, 22 crore applied, only 7.22 lakh were selectedPremium
Govt job rush: in 8 years, 22 crore applied, only 7.22 lakh were selected
Explained: Lion’s future, cheetah’s pastPremium
Explained: Lion’s future, cheetah’s past
Kerala Church: Old lobbies and new row over the way Mass is offeredPremium
Kerala Church: Old lobbies and new row over the way Mass is offered

However, the expert cautioned against using it on dry and sensitive skin types as it can reduce the moisture content of the skin and cause irritation and rashes. “Also, it should be used cautiously on acne-prone skin types as it can block the pores leading to breakouts,” she told indianexpress.com.

Also Read |Juhi Parmar swears by this ingredient for its health and beauty benefits

Another commonly used ingredient in DIYs is lemon. “But it must be noted that it contains citric acid which, when used on the skin directly, can cause skin irritation, burns, and hyperpigmentation. Thus it should ideally be avoided or used sparingly,” she said.

“Any DIY home remedy has the potential to cause allergy to the skin, including turmeric. Hence it is advisable to do a patch test before applying on the face,” she said.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

Most Popular

1

Bengal school jobs scam: Cash worth Rs 20 crore, gold bars found in another house owned by Arpita Mukherjee

2

Forces in India, US seek to sow division: USAID administrator

3

Delhi Confidential: When a BJP MP got miffed after being disallowed from raising an issue in Lok Sabha in his mother tongue

4

Behind Karnataka BJP, RSS leaders heckling, Hindutva cadre resentment, caste faultlines

5

As House stalemate continues, govt sits pretty: does not hurt us, affects Opposition image

Featured Stories

Ranveer Singh, unclad: People have right to feel offended but state has m...
Ranveer Singh, unclad: People have right to feel offended but state has m...
July 28, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM Visit To The US
July 28, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM Visit To The US
Explained: Three reasons why a revival package for BSNL was cleared
Explained: Three reasons why a revival package for BSNL was cleared
Explained: Fed Reserve rate hike, US recession and impact on India
Explained: Fed Reserve rate hike, US recession and impact on India
Rise and fall of Arpita Mukherjee: Small-time actor who became part of Tr...
Rise and fall of Arpita Mukherjee: Small-time actor who became part of Tr...
Behind Karnataka BJP, RSS leaders heckling, Hindutva cadre resentment, ca...
Behind Karnataka BJP, RSS leaders heckling, Hindutva cadre resentment, ca...
Jharkhand judge death verdict today — what is the case?
Explained

Jharkhand judge death verdict today — what is the case?

N K Singh writes: From freebies to welfare

N K Singh writes: From freebies to welfare

Premium
Car falls into Zuari river in Goa, 4 reported missing

Car falls into Zuari river in Goa, 4 reported missing

Stalin, Rahman, Rajinikanth, Chennai is going all out for India’s first Chess Olympiad

Stalin, Rahman, Rajinikanth, Chennai is going all out for India’s first Chess Olympiad

BJP MP miffed after being barred from raising issue in mother tongue
Delhi Confidential

BJP MP miffed after being barred from raising issue in mother tongue

Young team showed character, turned challenges into opportunities: Shikhar Dhawan

Young team showed character, turned challenges into opportunities: Shikhar Dhawan

Learning programme at govt schools brings most students up to the mark
Delhi

Learning programme at govt schools brings most students up to the mark

SC overrides own 2017 ruling to justify PMLA provision for bail
Explained

SC overrides own 2017 ruling to justify PMLA provision for bail

Premium
Can’t get over Dhanush’s stunts in The Gray Man? Here's more

Can’t get over Dhanush’s stunts in The Gray Man? Here's more

In unusual move, Governor holds meet with all ministers, CM
Uttar Pradesh

In unusual move, Governor holds meet with all ministers, CM

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Monarch Butterflies
In pics: A step closer to extinction, the Monarch butterfly is now on the global endangered species list
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 28: Latest News
Advertisement