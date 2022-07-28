Do besan, lemon, turmeric suit all skin types?

July 28, 2022 11:30:58 am
Whether to remove a tan or a pesky pimple, many people prefer homemade remedies to get relief from skin issues. Among the many such natural ingredients people tend to apply on the skin are aloe vera, besan, turmeric, yoghurt, raw milk, cucumber, and honey.
But does every ingredient suit every skin type? Here’s what Dr Shraddha Deshpande, consultant plastic, reconstructive and aesthetic surgeon, Wockhardt Hospitals said about using some such ingredients on the skin.
Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price
Dr Deshpande said, “besan is commonly used in various homemade face packs and can help in mechanical exfoliation. It is also known to help brighten the face.”
Subscriber Only Stories
However, the expert cautioned against using it on dry and sensitive skin types as it can reduce the moisture content of the skin and cause irritation and rashes. “Also, it should be used cautiously on acne-prone skin types as it can block the pores leading to breakouts,” she told indianexpress.com.
Another commonly used ingredient in DIYs is lemon. “But it must be noted that it contains citric acid which, when used on the skin directly, can cause skin irritation, burns, and hyperpigmentation. Thus it should ideally be avoided or used sparingly,” she said.
“Any DIY home remedy has the potential to cause allergy to the skin, including turmeric. Hence it is advisable to do a patch test before applying on the face,” she said.
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscriber Reading Now
Most Popular
Bengal school jobs scam: Cash worth Rs 20 crore, gold bars found in another house owned by Arpita Mukherjee
Delhi Confidential: When a BJP MP got miffed after being disallowed from raising an issue in Lok Sabha in his mother tongue
SC overrides own 2017 ruling to justify PMLA provision for bailPremium
Latest News
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury refers to President as ‘Rashtrapatni’, BJP demands apology
iPhone 14 is coming, and you’d better start saving for Apple’s 2022 lineup
Explained: Three reasons why a revival package for BSNL was cleared
Do besan, lemon, turmeric suit all skin types?
Pratik Gandhi to play Mahatma Gandhi in web series directed by Hansal Mehta
5G spectrum auction enters Day 3; 10th round of bidding underway
Taron Egerton to star in Jaume Collet-Serra’s Carry On
Anuj to die in Anupamaa? Here’s what actor Gaurav Khanna has to say
Toxic hepatitis is one of the most common causes of acute liver failure, says doctor
Man held for murdering friend over Rs 1500 in Gurgaon
Rise and fall of Arpita Mukherjee: Small-time actor who became part of Trinamool’s charmed circles
Zookeeper and leading scorer at Euros: Sitting in front of Monkey cage to netting goals, German striker Alexandra Popp swaps roles with ease