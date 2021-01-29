Bernie Sanders’ mittens, memes raise $1.8 million; money to go to charities

Bernie Sanders’ Inauguration Day meme has not only become very popular, but it has also helped charities raise money.

Soon after the Vermont senator’s picture — sitting on a folding chair at the Capitol, wearing a jacket and mittens–went viral, his campaign team came up with the “Chairman Sanders” sweatshirt, followed by other merchandise, featuring the picture. The proceeds from the sales were to go to charities in Vermont.

The senator’s office recently announced that the merchandise had raised almost $1.8 million (Rs 13,12,93,800) that Sanders and his wife Jane said would go to their home state charities including local Meals on Wheels group, local senior centers, the Vermont Parent Child Network and others.

Thank you all who helped so many people! Bernie Sanders’ mittens, memes help raise $1.8M for charity https://t.co/Q8AYFarbgR — Jane O’Meara Sanders (@janeosanders) January 27, 2021

Sanders was quoted as saying in a statement, “We’re glad we can use my internet fame to help Vermonters in need. But even this amount of money is no substitute for action by Congress, and I will be doing everything I can in Washington to make sure working people in Vermont and across the country get the relief they need in the middle of the worst crisis we’ve faced since the Great Depression.”

Meanwhile, the elementary school teacher who actually made Sanders’ now-viral mittens, has also auctioned off other such mittens for charity. Besides, Tobey King, a woman from Texas, also made a crochet Bernie doll that sold for $20,300 (Rs 14,81,006).