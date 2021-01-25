Bernie Sanders called me: School teacher who knitted the viral mittens

With Bernie Sanders’ hand-knitted mittens from Inauguration day going viral, the school teacher Jen Ellis, who actually made it, has been receiving several requests for the product.

This mitten frenzy is really distracting me from getting my mid-year report cards done! #Berniesmittens — Jen Ellis (@vtawesomeness) January 24, 2020

In fact, Bernie Sanders himself called Ellis to tell her about how the “mitten frenzy” helped him raise money for charity. “Bernie Sanders called me earlier today to tell me that the mitten frenzy has already raised an enormous amount of money for Vermont charities. I am not authorized to disclose the amount yet- but it’s BIG and it’s amazing! Thank you!! Generosity brings joy,” the teacher expressed on Twitter.

Bernie Sanders called me earlier today to tell me that the mitten frenzy has already raised an enormous amount of money for Vermont charities. I am not authorized to disclose the amount yet- but it’s BIG and it’s amazing! Thank you!! Generosity brings joy. @People4Bernie — Jen Ellis (@vtawesomeness) January 25, 2021

Bernie’s campaign also sold sweatshirts — with his now-viral photo on a folding chair wearing a green jacket and the mittens — to raise money for charity.

Thanks for all the interest in Bernie’s mittens! It truly has been an amazing and historic day! I’m so flattered that Bernie wore them to the inauguration. Sadly, I have no more mittens for sale. There are a lot of great crafters on ETSY who make them. -Jen Ellis, — Jen Ellis (@vtawesomeness) January 21, 2021

Meanwhile, Ellis also auctioned off similar pairs of mittens made by her. She auctioned off a pair for her “daughter’s college fund” and also donated some pairs to charities.

I made 3 pairs of mittens yesterday. Here is how you can get them! I donated one pair to Passion 4 Paws Vermont

(Ebay). One pair to Outright Vermont, that one is at https://t.co/W8vns7xqPn. I will also be auctioning off a pair on Ebay for my daughter’s college fund. — Jen Ellis (@vtawesomeness) January 24, 2021

The 79-year-old senator has been going viral since he was spotted at Harris-Biden Inauguration Day and is now a popular meme.