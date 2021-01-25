scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, January 25, 2021
Must Read

Bernie Sanders called me: School teacher who knitted the viral mittens

The school teacher auctioned off a pair of mittens for her daughter's college fund and also donated some pairs to charities.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | January 25, 2021 5:30:09 pm
bernie sandersBernie Sanders' mittens went viral (Source: file)

With Bernie Sanders’ hand-knitted mittens from Inauguration day going viral, the school teacher Jen Ellis, who actually made it, has been receiving several requests for the product.

In fact, Bernie Sanders himself called Ellis to tell her about how the “mitten frenzy” helped him raise money for charity. “Bernie Sanders called me earlier today to tell me that the mitten frenzy has already raised an enormous amount of money for Vermont charities. I am not authorized to disclose the amount yet- but it’s BIG and it’s amazing! Thank you!! Generosity brings joy,” the teacher expressed on Twitter.

Bernie’s campaign also sold sweatshirts — with his now-viral photo on a folding chair wearing a green jacket and the mittens — to raise money for charity.

Meanwhile, Ellis also auctioned off similar pairs of mittens made by her. She auctioned off a pair for her “daughter’s college fund” and also donated some pairs to charities.

Also Read |Photographer who clicked Bernie Sanders does not think it is ‘that great of a picture’

The 79-year-old senator has been going viral since he was spotted at Harris-Biden Inauguration Day and is now a popular meme.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Express Wanderlust, Raja Dinkar Kelkar Museum, museum tour, Raja Dinkar Kelkar Museum artifacts, Raja Dinkar Kelkar Museum history, Raja Dinkar Kelkar Museum information
Express Wanderlust: A pictorial tour of Pune’s Raja Dinkar Kelkar Museum

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 25: Latest News

Advertisement