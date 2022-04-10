Bennifer engagement: Why the green diamond ring is special for Jennifer Lopez

‘Bennifer’ — as Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are fondly called by their fans — got engaged again, almost two decades after calling off their last engagement. The couple has been dating for some time now, and fans have been calling their engagement an inevitable milestone in their relationship, which the Hollywood A-listers rekindled some months back.

Lopez confirmed the news on Friday, when she posted a teaser about a “major announcement” on her social media accounts, following which she made her engagement to the ‘Gone Girl‘ actor public in a short video. “I have a very exciting and special story to share,” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

Visibly emotional, the 52-year-old singer-actor also flaunted a green-hued diamond ring in the clip, currently accessible to subscribers of her newsletter only.

ALSO READ | A look at Jennifer Lopez’s impossibly chic and elegant outfits

Reports suggest that the engagement ring, especially its colour, is incredibly special to the ‘On The Floor‘ singer. According to an InStyle report, the colour of the diamond is rare and holds a great sentimental value. In a previous post on her ‘On the JLo‘ newsletter, Lopez wrote: “I always say the colour green is my lucky colour. Maybe you can remember a certain green dress.” She referred to her iconic Versace dress that she wore to the Grammy Awards in 2000.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐿𝑜𝑟𝑦 💚 (@jloitalia_)

“I’ve realised there are many moments in my life where amazing things happened when I was wearing green. It may be a coincidence, maybe not. But as I took a better look, I realised there are no coincidences.”

Per the report, Lopez also went on to reveal that she had once purchased a painting of a green bird on someone’s hand with the words ‘Let Go’ written on it. “I don’t buy a lot of art, but I bought this. One because I love hummingbirds, and two because I love the color green,” she wrote in the newsletter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bennifer 💚 (@bennifer.id)

The singer continued, “Birds always fly around me. I’ve always had a special connection with hummingbirds. I realised that a lot of people say they symbolise love. So whenever it feels like wherever I go, they follow me. Whenever I am in a moment of doubt and confusion, one will magically appear by my window, reminding me that the universe will always speak to us if we are open to the signs.”

ALSO READ | Jennifer Lopez wore a ‘BEN’ necklace that we have come to love

Back in 2002, Affleck is believed to have popped the question with a pink engagement ring. They got engaged in November 2002 and were slated to get married in September 2003. But, the wedding was called off in January 2004.

Earlier this year, Lopez had also shared what a dream proposal would look like for her, stating that she is not a fan of PDA. While making an appearance on the Heart FM radio show, she said, “I love public displays of romance, [but] I don’t know that I would love a proposal. I think that that’s a more intimate thing between two people, but I have no problem with, like, PDA.”

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!